Update 1.07 has arrived for Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. There have been a few updates here and there for this game, typically found alongside the free DLC for the game that has been released. That is also the case here again as the series has surpassed one million units sold and Koei Tecmo wants to celebrate with something special for owners of both this game and the first entry. Here’s everything new with Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy update 1.07.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to progress the “I Shall Overcome” and “Royal Student” quests.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Research List from being updated correctly when you open treasure chests in the high-difficulty area “Flame Sun Island” and the “Keldorah Castle” DLC area.

Added DLC support.

Fixed display issues

Other minor adjustments and fixes.

Fixed an issue where accessing the diary in Ryza’s atelier during autosave after applying update Ver. 1.0.5 would cause the game to crash. [Nintendo Switch™ only]

As can be seen in the patch notes above, there are a few changes found in this latest update for the game. The majority of these are fixes to the game in different areas, including one specific to the Nintendo Switch version. In addition, this patch also brings in some new free DLC for the game that is available starting May 31.

The DLC is in celebration of the two entries in the Atelier Ryza series reaching one million units sold across both games, which is really good for the Atelier series in general. This includes a White Lily of Summer dress for those that have Atelier Ryza 1, but the DLC for Atelier Ryza 2 is a High Summer Formal Outfit. The latter is now going to be available for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Steam alongside these updates.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy is available now for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information, visit the Atelier Ryza 2 website.