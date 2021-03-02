Game Guides

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Cross-save and save bonuses are the focus.

March 1st, 2021 by Dean James

Update 1.03 has arrived for Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This game released back in January and has received a few updates over the time since launch. The last of these came out nearly a month ago and added free content as part of what Koei Tecmo is calling Free Update #1. Free Update #2 isn’t coming until April, but this latest update has a number of things that you can expect to see in the game. Here’s everything new with Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy update 1.03.

  • Added support to make it possible to obtain save data bonuses for the “Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout” on the PS4™ in the PS5™ version on “Atelier Ryza 2”.
    • PS5 only:
      • How to obtain save data bonuses on PS5
        • Please use the same PlayStation Network account on both PS4 and PS5.
        • Please make sure your PlayStation Network status is “Online”.
        • Launch the PS4 version of the “Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy” on the same system where you have saved system data for the “Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout” and load the title screen once.
        • Launch “Atelier Ryza 2” on PS5™ and load your save or start a new game.
        • Enter Ryza’s Atelier and confirm that the DLC featuring “Classic Costume Set” has been unlocked.
        • Access the desk at the atelier (the desk where you can Save/Load the game) and open the Changing Room. Confirm that the following costumes are available:
          • Ryza: Favorite Outfit
          • Klaudia: Trendy Ensemble
          • Lent: Beginner Warrior
          • Tao: Fledgling Researcher
            (Characters will have to join your party before you can change their costumes.)
  • Cross-save support between PS4 and PS5.
    • For PS4 and PS5: Note: Trophies cannot be transferred with cross-save.
      • Cross-save procedure
        • Please use the same PlayStation Network account on both PS4 and PS5.
        • Please make sure your PlayStation Network status is “Online”.
        • On either the PS4™ or PS5™ version, load the data you want to cross-save and select “Network Save” from the desk (the desk where you can Save/Load the game) in Ryza’s atelier.
        • Launch the game on the other platform and select “Network Load” from the title screen, or from the desk in Ryza’s atelier.
        • You will be able to load the data saved at the step 1.
  • Added DLC support.
  • Other minor adjustments and bug fixes

As you can see, the majority of this patch is related to cross-saves between PS4 and PS5, as well as getting bonuses for playing the first Atelier Ryza game onto your PS5. There certainly isn’t a lot that is too interesting here, but they can both be very useful.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy is available now for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information, visit the Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy website.

