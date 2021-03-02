Update 1.03 has arrived for Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This game released back in January and has received a few updates over the time since launch. The last of these came out nearly a month ago and added free content as part of what Koei Tecmo is calling Free Update #1. Free Update #2 isn’t coming until April, but this latest update has a number of things that you can expect to see in the game. Here’s everything new with Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy update 1.03.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Added support to make it possible to obtain save data bonuses for the “Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout” on the PS4™ in the PS5™ version on “Atelier Ryza 2”. PS5 only: How to obtain save data bonuses on PS5 Please use the same PlayStation Network account on both PS4 and PS5. Please make sure your PlayStation Network status is “Online”. Launch the PS4 version of the “Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy” on the same system where you have saved system data for the “Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout” and load the title screen once. Launch “Atelier Ryza 2” on PS5™ and load your save or start a new game. Enter Ryza’s Atelier and confirm that the DLC featuring “Classic Costume Set” has been unlocked. Access the desk at the atelier (the desk where you can Save/Load the game) and open the Changing Room. Confirm that the following costumes are available: Ryza: Favorite Outfit Klaudia: Trendy Ensemble Lent: Beginner Warrior Tao: Fledgling Researcher

(Characters will have to join your party before you can change their costumes.)



Cross-save support between PS4 and PS5. For PS4 and PS5: Note: Trophies cannot be transferred with cross-save. Cross-save procedure Please use the same PlayStation Network account on both PS4 and PS5. Please make sure your PlayStation Network status is “Online”. On either the PS4™ or PS5™ version, load the data you want to cross-save and select “Network Save” from the desk (the desk where you can Save/Load the game) in Ryza’s atelier. Launch the game on the other platform and select “Network Load” from the title screen, or from the desk in Ryza’s atelier. You will be able to load the data saved at the step 1.



Added DLC support.

Other minor adjustments and bug fixes

As you can see, the majority of this patch is related to cross-saves between PS4 and PS5, as well as getting bonuses for playing the first Atelier Ryza game onto your PS5. There certainly isn’t a lot that is too interesting here, but they can both be very useful.

