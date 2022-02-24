Atelier Sophie 2 Bonfires Explained: How to Rest at Bonfire

Reignite your party after resting at a bonfire with this helpful guide

February 24th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Atelier-Sophie-2_-The-Alchemist-of-the-Mysterious-Dream_20220223112804

While another series is known for having Bonfires available to rest at after dying time and time again, the bonfires in Atelier Sophie 2 serve a much nicer purpose. After fighting through countless battles, leveling up, and gathering items, you may need an opportunity to catch your breath and heal up your party members.

Thankfully, with a handful of Alchemy tips and tricks, you’ll be able to whip up a nice, relaxing tent for you and your part to camp inside of at designated spots. Following our helpful guide, you’ll find out how to get your own, and why they are a great item to get your hands on!

Atelier Sophie 2 Bonfires Explained

Camping out after a long and tiring battle is a great option, especially if you have a well-crafted tent. When creating a tent, or any object for that matter, you can embed certain traits that will give you extra health, attack, defense, or magic boosts to help you through your next sets of battles.

Atelier-Sophie-2_-The-Alchemist-of-the-Mysterious-Dream_20220223142619

Creating a tent is quite easy, as it only requires the items listed below;

  • Cloth x2
  • Lumber
  • Gases (Many items available)
  • Magical (Many items available)

However, it does take a few hours into the story to be able to craft a tent, so patience, and possibly a lot of health items, will be needed before you can get this done!

Those seem like fairly vague items to get, but as you proceed through the game, you’ll find that you’ll come across a lot of these items, so do not fret! You are also able to create Cloth at your Atelier, so if you are not coming across that on the field, you don’t need to worry about it, as it’s a very easy item to create. In fact, it’s the first item that you create when you begin your adventure, so you’ll more than always have enough to create more pieces of cloth!

Not only that, but it’s nice to just take a little bit of a breather after taking out a big boss, or 50 smaller enemies in a row. Taking time for yourself, and getting a little bit of a boost in between, is a great thing to do. Making sure that you’re always prepared for the next step of your journey is key in Erde Wiege, and this is one of the easiest ways to do just that!

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is available February 25th, 2022 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Atelier Sophie 2
Atelier Sophie 2 - Team Menu
Atelier Sophie 2 Battle Tips: Best Party Members and Strategies
Atelier Sophie 2 - Nighttime
Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream Review
Atelier Sophie 2 - Fast Travel
Atelier Sophie 2 – How To Fast Travel
Atelier Sophie 2 - Pick Axe
Atelier Sophie 2 Crafting Guide: How to Craft And Use Pickaxe
Trending on AOTF
Update 2.6
Genshin Impact Update 2.6 Leaks: Ayato Banner, The Chasm Region, and Irodori Festival
Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 Maps: 10 Classic Maps That Should Be Remade for Call of Duty 2022
Official Dying Light 2 cover image.
Dying Light 2 Pizza Charm: How to Get Slice Promotion DLC Code
Elden Ring Review