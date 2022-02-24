Atelier Sophie 2 Bonfires Explained: How to Rest at Bonfire

While another series is known for having Bonfires available to rest at after dying time and time again, the bonfires in Atelier Sophie 2 serve a much nicer purpose. After fighting through countless battles, leveling up, and gathering items, you may need an opportunity to catch your breath and heal up your party members.

Thankfully, with a handful of Alchemy tips and tricks, you’ll be able to whip up a nice, relaxing tent for you and your part to camp inside of at designated spots. Following our helpful guide, you’ll find out how to get your own, and why they are a great item to get your hands on!

Atelier Sophie 2 Bonfires Explained

Camping out after a long and tiring battle is a great option, especially if you have a well-crafted tent. When creating a tent, or any object for that matter, you can embed certain traits that will give you extra health, attack, defense, or magic boosts to help you through your next sets of battles.

Creating a tent is quite easy, as it only requires the items listed below;

Cloth x2

Lumber

Gases (Many items available)

Magical (Many items available)

However, it does take a few hours into the story to be able to craft a tent, so patience, and possibly a lot of health items, will be needed before you can get this done!

Those seem like fairly vague items to get, but as you proceed through the game, you’ll find that you’ll come across a lot of these items, so do not fret! You are also able to create Cloth at your Atelier, so if you are not coming across that on the field, you don’t need to worry about it, as it’s a very easy item to create. In fact, it’s the first item that you create when you begin your adventure, so you’ll more than always have enough to create more pieces of cloth!

Not only that, but it’s nice to just take a little bit of a breather after taking out a big boss, or 50 smaller enemies in a row. Taking time for yourself, and getting a little bit of a boost in between, is a great thing to do. Making sure that you’re always prepared for the next step of your journey is key in Erde Wiege, and this is one of the easiest ways to do just that!

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is available February 25th, 2022 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022