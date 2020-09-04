Avengers Free Credits – Get 7500+ Credits and Free DLC Fast

Credits are the premium currency in Marvel’s Avengers, but did you know the game gives you a ton for free? You can earn a surprising amount of Credits just by playing the game, allowing you to get costumes, skins, and other cosmetic items without paying anything. You can also earn more than enough Credits to earn the paid Challenge Cards for each of Avengers’ post-launch heroes like Hawkeye and Spider-Man. Here’s how to earn free Credits in Marvel’s Avengers.

How to Get Free Credits in Avengers

You can earn free Credits by completing each hero’s Challenge Card. Fully leveling up a Challenge Card to level 40 will reward you with 1,300 Credits, which is roughly equivalent to $13.

There are six playable heroes in Marvel’s Avengers, so you can repeat this process six times. If you max out the Challenge Cards for every hero, you can earn a total of 7,800 Credits, over $75 of premium currency. Challenge Cards aren’t time-gated like other battle passes, so you can take as long as you need to complete the challenges. The free Credits will be waiting for you. There is a limit to how much you can level them up each day, however, as you can only make progress by completing the limited set of available daily and weekly challenges.

The Challenge Cards for the base roster of heroes are free, but each post-launch hero will have a paid Challenge Card that will cost 1,000 Credits. If you spend some time with the six heroes available now and scrounge up enough Credits, you can buy the new Challenge Cards without spending any real money. Those new Challenge Cards will also reward you 1,300 Credits, so you can repeat this as much as you like and never have to pay a single cent for Avengers content. You can earn the Credits now to buy Hawkeye’s Challenge Card, and then use the Credits you earn from his Challenge Card to buy Spider-Man’s, and so on.

This process requires you to put a lot of time into Marvel’s Avengers, but if you play the game a lot and complete your dailies and weeklies, you will be showered in premium currency. If you don’t have time for that, then you can still experience the new heroes and stories for free without buying the new Challenge Cards.

- This article was updated on:September 4th, 2020