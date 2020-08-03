Sony Confirms Spider-Man Coming to Avengers Game as PlayStation Exclusive Free Downloadable Content

A few days ago it was rumored that Spider-Man was coming to the upcoming Avengers game as PlayStation exclusive content. Then this rumor was debunked. And now that rumor has been confirmed by Sony themselves in a post on the PlayStation Blog from Crystal Dynamics. It doesn’t get much more clear than: “We can’t wait for you to add Spider-Man to your Marvel’s Avengers roster in early 2021, and as we’ve promised before, he will be available at no additional cost to owners of the base game, exclusively on PlayStation.”

Spider-Man will come as a free update to Marvel’s Avengers on PlayStation

According to the developers Spider-Man will be added to the roster and he’ll make his in-game debut through an event that introduces the wider Avengers universe. This event will be comprised of a series of challenges that the hero must take on. Like the other Avengers, Spider-Man will also have multiple cosmetic options and gameplay devices. That said, Crystal Dynamics says that there will be an “impressive suite of iconic abilities and attacks at your disposal,” with gadgets and skills to upgrade.

Marvel’s Avengers launches on all platforms on September 4th, 2020. The game will then come to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this year when the new consoles arrive. You will need to wait until 2021 to get the Spider-Man content though and the good news is that it won’t cost anything when it does arrive.