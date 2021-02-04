Balan Wonderworld – How to Unlock the Launcher Costume

Balan Wonderworld is Square Enix’s upcoming action-platform game set in Balan’s mysterious musical theatre set to release March 26 2021. Players will take control of either Leo or Emma as they find themselves in Wonderworld accompanied by their guide, an energetic maestro called Balan. If they want to return to the real world, they must discover what is most important to them and restore the lost balance within their hearts. To do this, they must journey through 12 unique chapters, making use of over 80 different costumes, each with its own unique ability to help them along the way.

In preparation for the launch, a demo was released on January 28 giving players access to Chapter 1 along with Act 1 from both Chapter 4 and 6. The demo is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Along with being able to try the game out before buying it, you can also get your hands on the free Launcher costume upon the game’s launch .

How to unlock the launcher costume

Download and play the demo on your preferred platform

Load the full game on the same platform and account you played the demo on – it is important that you have save data for the demo on your system or you won’t get the bonus

The costume will be added to the star section of the closet.

Bonus content will not be carried on if you upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Series X/S so you’ll have to repeat the process on the new platform.

There will be four versions of the Launcher costume – one unique to each platform. The tweet below shows off the Switch Launcher Costume.

Play the #BalanWonderworld demo and unlock the Launcher costume for when the full game drops on March 26th! We’ve created four versions of the costume unique to PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam – take a look at them in action! pic.twitter.com/mYN1ULirpf — Balan Wonderworld (@balanwworld) February 3, 2021

Balan Wonderworld releases for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on March 26. You can check out the announcement trailer below:

- This article was updated on:February 4th, 2021