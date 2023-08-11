Baldur’s Gate 3 Bane Explained: How to Remove It and What It Does

Image: Larian Studios

Has your character been inflicted with Bane in Baldur’s Gate 3? This rare status effect comes out of nowhere, so you may wonder exactly what it does and how to remove it. Read further to learn everything you need to know about Bane in Baldur’s Gate 3

What Does the Bane Effect Do In Baldur’s Gate 3?

Bane is a status effect in Baldur’s Gate 3 that causes the player to receive a -1d4 penalty to attack rolls and saving throws. There are a few reasons why your character may have this status effect.

First, you have the Gloves of Power Equipped; second, you’ve equipped the Absolute Warboard and cast Absolute Protection on the character. If you don’t have the Mark of Absolute while using these items, you will inflict yourself with the Bane status effect.

How to Remove the Bane Effect in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are only two ways to cure the Bane status effect in Baldur’s Gate 3: long resting and the spell “Remove Curse.” Remove Curse is a level 3 spell you can get from the Abjuration School, where you can have your Cleric, Warlock, or Wizard learn the helpful spell. While this spell could help you in future endeavors, I recommend long resting to remove the Bane effect, as it’s much quicker.

How to Take a Long Rest in Baldur’s Gate 3

Players can take long rests similarly to how they take short rests in Baldur’s Gate 3. First, press the icon of the Campfire on the right of the user interface. Next, press the moon and stars icon, teleporting you to the Campsite zone and other companions you have in your party. Interact with the bedroll at this location to begin your long rest!

Keep in mind when taking a long rest, the day will end, and a new one will begin. This means any timed quests or other activities you’re currently doing may end when you wake up the following day. Taking a long rest is beneficial, as it will regain all health, cure spells, and status effects, reset and refuel all limited-use class abilities, and more.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2023