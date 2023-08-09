Baldur’s Gate 3 Enemy of Justice Explained: What It Does and How to Remove It

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Have you been inflicted with the Enemy of Justice condition in Baldur’s Gate 3? This condition comes out of nowhere and seems to have no cure. While most of the community is having issues getting rid of this buff, there have been reports of players finding a solution. This guide will cover the Enemy of Justice condition and how to remove it.

What is the Enemy of Justice Condition in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The Enemy of Justice condition in Baldur’s Gate 3 comes after clearing the goblin camp, and its effect in-game is described as follows “Wanted for killing a guard. Allied guards will attack on sight.” This is highly frustrating, having to deal with guards constantly attacking you due to a debuff you cannot remove. Some reports on Reddit threads may have a solution for you.

How to Remove the Enemy of Justice Condition in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you got the Enemy of Justice condition, there’s a chance you have a witness who saw you kill a guard, hence why the debuff won’t go away. The most common witness causing the Enemy of Justice condition is the paralyzed Tiefling in the storage shed. Leaving her knocked out can trigger the Enemy of Justice condition when killing the bosses in the Goblin Camp.

So to counter this from happening, make sure you kill the paralyzed Tiefling the first time you come in contact with her. Killing her will prevent her from telling on you to the other guards and preventing you from getting the Enemy of Justice condition.

If the above solution doesn’t work for you, there may be an issue with your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. I recommend loading a save before you got the Enemy of Justice condition and going about the goblin camp differently. Maybe try approaching the second time with a sneak approach, preventing anyone in the camp from sounding the alarm to the guards.

All in all, the Enemy of the Justice condition is a real pain. Hopefully, this condition doesn’t show up more for players as they get deeper into the game, or at least, let’s hope there’s an item or a straightforward way to get rid of it.

