Should You Side With Minthara or Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you progress through Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll encounter many characters with many personalities. Some characters are great people at heart, while others have malicious intentions. You’ll eventually get to recruit some of these characters to craft the perfect party for your playthrough.

But, you may be wondering which is the morally correct choice regarding siding with Minthara or Halsin or if you can recruit each into your party later. This guide will cover if you should side with Minthara or Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3 and the consequences of both decisions.

What Happens if You Side with Minthara or Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Siding with Minthara or Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3 boils down to whether you want to make the morally correct choice or if you want to recruit Minthara later on in your playthrough. So you must ask yourself, “Should I kill all the Tieflings for Minthara?” Let’s go over each decision.

Siding with Minthara

If you side with Minthara and kill all the Tieflings, you will romance her and wake up the following day in a sequence that requires you to pass a persuasion check. Passing this persuasion check will allow you to recruit her to your party. She will also have slaughtered all the innocent Tieflings who did not deserve to die.

Related: Should You Let Volo Try to Remove the Parasite in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Siding with Halsin

If you decide to side with Halsin, you will make the morally correct choice and save the Tieflings from their slaughter. Instead, you will kill the three goblin leaders (includes fighting Minthara), leading to a major celebration back at Emerald Grove with all the Tieflings you have saved. You will get the opportunity to recruit Halsin further in your playthrough, and this choice will make you a hero in the eyes of the Tieflings.

Side with Minthara or Halsin?

At the end of the day, siding with Minthara is the wrong choice, but it is also the choice that will benefit you more in your Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough. Adding her to your party would be great, considering she is a Paladin, meaning she can help in persuasion and be a top healer in combat. Minthara is especially handy in specific spells, along with top-notch melee skills.

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2023