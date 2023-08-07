Baldur’s Gate 3 Minthara Cheese Strategy: How to Beat Minthara Easily

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

So you’re exploring the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 and come across a deadly plot involving some goblins and a druid haven. Chances are, you see the druids and their Tiefling defenders, but might not enjoy the challenge of barging into the goblin camp. Going in with brute force isn’t always the answer; sometimes you need finesse in bringing down their leadership. Their most prominent leader, the Drow named Minthara, can be a victim to some potent cheese to make your life easier, so here’s how you can beat Minthara easily in Baldur’s Gate 3!

How to Kill Minthara Easily Using This Cheese in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

You can use the cheese method by destroying the bridge near where you meet Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can speak with her deep within the Shattered Sanctum of the Goblin Camp location, and once you’ve finished speaking to her, she’ll walk across a wooden bridge. Shoot the support on the right side as she crosses, and it’ll crumble, dropping her to an instant, guaranteed death. It’s that easy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Doing this will remove her as one of the three goblin leaders posing a threat to the Emerald Grove, but maybe don’t have Karlach in your party when it happens. While she’s perfectly okay with this character dying, chances are you might have to negotiate with her, and even an empty promise to help this character invade the druid haven will anger her, among other party members.

If you use this method, maybe let Sazza cross first if you helped her escape from her cage. She won’t forget her debt to you. If you’re questioned by nearby goblins, do your best to pass it off as an act of vandalism, and give the scrying eye a wink as you go.

Why You Probably Shouldn’t Use the Minthara Cheese Method in BG3

While it’s encouraged for how funny it is, you’ll lose your chance for some choice loot, including the valuable mind-flayer parasite specimen she carries. You can get this all by fighting her either on the spot or with the help of Tiefling allies at the gates of Emerald Grove. But one thing is for certain: cheese is probably among the fastest methods.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023