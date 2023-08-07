Karmic Dice May Be Messing Up Your Baldur’s Gate 3 Rolls

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Rolling dice is an integral component of Baldur’s Gate 3’s gameplay, and there’s nothing more frustrating than repeatedly failing to hit enemies or succeed at ability checks because the dice aren’t on your side. If you’ve found yourself amid a streak of bad dice rolls, Baldur’s Gate 3’s Karmic Dice mechanic may be to blame for your recent misfortunes. Here’s why Baldur’s Gate 3’s Karmic Dice mechanic might be ruining your messing up your dice rolls.

What are Karmic Dice in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Karmic Dice setting is designed to smooth out your dice-rolling bell curve by subtly preventing the dice from regularly rolling too high or too low. An updated version of the”Loaded Dice” mechanic featured in earlier builds of the game, the Karmic Dice system is meant to prevent players from becoming frustrated by a streak of bad rolls or from breezing through the game thanks to an unbroken chain of high rolls.

Unfortunately, while the Loaded Dice system is designed to prevent the player from becoming too hated or loved by RNG, its share of problems can negatively impact their dice rolls. Since the Karmic Dice system considers every dice roll, it can lead to situations that can make the player feel like the dice are rigged against them when it comes to combat or general ability checks.

Here’s an example: a player recently got into a combat encounter where they consistently rolled high, with high rolls and critical hits falling like rain in a spring shower. The Karmic Dice system will notice this and begin influencing the player’s ability checks when interacting with NPCs or the environment. Because of this, a player who doesn’t realize that Baldur’s Gate 3’s combat also involves rolling dice may start to feel like their digital dice have been cursed.

How to Toggle Karmic Dice in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’ve decided that Baldur’s Gate 3’s Karmic Dice system is causing you too much grief, fret not; you can turn the setting off and embrace the innate chaos of RNG. To turn off Karmic dice, click the Gameplay tab on Baldur’s Gate 3’s main menu and scroll until you find the “User Options” section. Here, you can find the Karmic Dice setting and toggle it off. Hit “Apply” to set the change, and you’ll be free from the invisible hand influencing your dice rolls. Let’s hope the odds are in your favor, or you may find yourself heading back into the settings to turn the Karmic Dice back on.

