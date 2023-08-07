Baldur’s Gate 3 Camera Controls: Best Settings for M/K and Controller

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fantastic game with tons of content to intrigue all RPG lovers for endless hours. The game’s only downfall is that the camera can feel “wonky” at times. Whether you’re playing on a mouse and keyboard, or a controller, we have you covered with the best camera settings in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best Camera Control Settings for Baldur’s Gate 3

Below you will find the best settings for the camera in Baldur’s Gate 3 that will improve the overall experience, allowing players to have complete control of the camera. Full camera control will enhance your combat skills and make the game less frustrating overall.

Best Camera Settings for Mouse and Keyboard

Most PC players will likely use a mouse and keyboard for Baldur’s Gate 3. Here are the best camera settings for the mouse and keyboard.

W/A/S/D Keys – pan the camera up (W), down (S), right (D), left (A).

– pan the camera up (W), down (S), right (D), left (A). Q and E – rotate the camera.

– rotate the camera. Scroll Up and Down on Mouse Wheel – zoom in and out.

– zoom in and out. Home – recenter the camera back to your character.

– recenter the camera back to your character. O – Activates tactical view, causing your camera to go above your character for a birds-eye view.

Best Camera Settings for Controller

If you prefer PC gaming with a controller or on the Steamdeck, check out the best camera settings for a controller below.

Left Analog Stick – pan the camera left, right, up, and down by moving the stick in the corresponding direction.

– pan the camera left, right, up, and down by moving the stick in the corresponding direction. Right Analog Stick – left and right on this stick to rotate the camera.

– left and right on this stick to rotate the camera. Press down on the Left Analog Stick – recenter camera back to your character.

– recenter camera back to your character. Zoom out with Right Analog Stick – Enter tactical view for a birds-eye view above your character and the environment.

– Enter tactical view for a birds-eye view above your character and the environment. Press down on the Right Analog Stick – Reveal items in your surroundings.

Alternatives for Mouse and Keyboard Camera Settings

If the above settings aren’t working for you, we have some alternatives that could be a good fit. Check out the camera control alternatives for the mouse and keyboard below.

Arrow Keys – pan the camera up, down, left, and right by pressing the corresponding arrow.

– pan the camera up, down, left, and right by pressing the corresponding arrow. Q and E – rotate the camera.

– rotate the camera. Page Up and Page Down – Zoom in and out.

There you have it! The best camera settings for mouse, keyboard, and controller. If you’re playing on Steamdeck and have trouble getting the game to launch, try the Proton Solution.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023