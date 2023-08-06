How to Fix Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Drops Not Working

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a rewarding game offering over 100 hours of content. Being such a massive hit, Larian Studios has released a Twitch drop for its community. Unfortunately, some players report that their Twitch drop rewards are not showing up in the game. Read further to learn everything we know about fixing Twitch drops not showing up for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Is There a Fix to Twitch Drops Not Working for Baldur’s Gate 3?

At the time of writing, there’s no known fix for Twitch drops not showing up in Baldur’s Gate 3. From what I have learned from some research, the Baldur’s Gate community believes that the issue stems from problems with Larian Studio’s server, similar to the save issue players have been experiencing.

Larian Studios haven’t commented on this Twitch problem for Baldur’s Gate 3, so hopefully, it will inform the community of a fix soon.

How to Claim Twitch Drops for Baldur’s Gate 3

For those who haven’t tried claiming the Twitch drops in Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s a possibility it could work for you. Follow the steps below to try and claim your Twitch drop rewards in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Make sure your Twitch account is linked to your Steam account. Head into the Baldur’s Gate 3 game page on Twitch. Looks for streams with the tag “DropsEnabled.” Watch a Baldur’s Gate 3 stream for two hours. Claim rewards in your Twitch Drops locker. Get your rewards in-game at the Camp Chest.

The steps above should reward you with Chatterbox’s Tabard, Streamhopper Loafers, Periwinkle Undergarments, and Channeler’s Trunks. These garments are exclusive to the Twitch drops in Baldur’s Gate 3, even though you can also get a variant of them in-game.

Suppose you check your Camp Chest after following the abovementioned steps, and the rewards are not inside. In that case, unfortunately, you have fallen victim to the Twitch problem many players are experiencing. Don’t sweat; just be patient and wait for Larian Studios to get this fixed for everyone.

