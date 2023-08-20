Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric 1-12 Progression: All Skills, Abilities, Spells, and Level Up Rewards

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a lot of customization and build options for players. At the beginning of the game, you can pick a class, and its good to understand the full progression of each. Clerics are great, who specialize in supporting the team. This guide will cover the entire progression for the Cleric, including skills, abilities, level rewards, and more.

All Cleric Level Up Rewards in Baldur’s Gate 3

There’s much to know about the Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3, such as all its subclasses, class features, action, and more! Here is the complete progression for the Cleric class in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Level 1 – Choose a Cleric Domain, Choose a Deity (Class Feature)

– Choose a Cleric Domain, Choose a Deity (Class Feature) Level 2 – Channel Divinity Charges x1 (Feature), Turn Undead (Action)

– Channel Divinity Charges x1 (Feature), Turn Undead (Action) Level 4 – Feat

– Feat Level 5 – Destroy Undead (Class Feature)

– Destroy Undead (Class Feature) Level 6 – Channel Divinity Charges x2 (Class Feature)

– Channel Divinity Charges x2 (Class Feature) Level 8 – Feat

– Feat Level 10 – Divine Intervention (Class Feature)

– Divine Intervention (Class Feature) Level 12 – Feat

Level 1

At level 1, players can pick a Subclass (Domain) for their Cleric. There are 7 Domains to choose from, and you can find each with their description listed below.

Life Domain

The Life Domain focuses on powerful restorative abilities to keep allies alive in battle. Starting off with heavy armor proficiency, this is a solid choice for Baldur’s Gate 3 beginners.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Bless, Cure Wounds), Disciple of Life (Subclass Feature), Heavy Armour Proficiency (Subclass Feature)

– Domain Spells (Bless, Cure Wounds), Disciple of Life (Subclass Feature), Heavy Armour Proficiency (Subclass Feature) Level 2 – Preserve Life (Action)

– Preserve Life (Action) Level 3 – Domain Spells (Lesser Restoration, Aid)

– Domain Spells (Lesser Restoration, Aid) Level 5 – Domain Spells (Revivify, Beacon of Hope)

– Domain Spells (Revivify, Beacon of Hope) Level 6 – Blessed Healer (Subclass Feature)

– Blessed Healer (Subclass Feature) Level 7 – Domain Spells (Death Ward, Guardian of Faith)

– Domain Spells (Death Ward, Guardian of Faith) Level 8 – Divine Strike: Life (Action)

– Divine Strike: Life (Action) Level 9 – Domain Spells (Mass Cure Wounds, Greater Restoration)

Light Domain

The Light Domain is granted abilities to deal with the dark and destroy the undead more efficiently. This subclass has the potential to evade dangerous attacks once per round.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Faerie Fire, Burning Hands), Warding Flare (Subclass Feature), Light (Subclass Feature, Cantrip)

– Domain Spells (Faerie Fire, Burning Hands), Warding Flare (Subclass Feature), Light (Subclass Feature, Cantrip) Level 2 – Radiance of the Dawn (Action)

– Radiance of the Dawn (Action) Level 3 – Domain Spells (Flaming Sphere, Scorching Ray)

– Domain Spells (Flaming Sphere, Scorching Ray) Level 5 – Domain Spells (Daylight, Fireball)

– Domain Spells (Daylight, Fireball) Level 6 – Improved Warding Flare (Subclass Feature)

– Improved Warding Flare (Subclass Feature) Level 7 – Domain Spells (Wall of Fire, Guardian of Faith)

– Domain Spells (Wall of Fire, Guardian of Faith) Level 8 – Potent Spellcasting (Subclass Feature)

– Potent Spellcasting (Subclass Feature) Level 9 – Domain Spells (Flame Strike, Destructive Wave)

Trickery Domain

The Trickery Domain receives powers of illusion and misdirection. This subclass has an advantage in stealth checks and has an assassin-like approach.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Disguise Self, Charm Person), Blessing of the Trickster (Action)

– Domain Spells (Disguise Self, Charm Person), Blessing of the Trickster (Action) Level 2 – Invoke Duplicity (Action)

– Invoke Duplicity (Action) Level 3 – Domain Spells (Mirror Image, Pass Without Trace)

– Domain Spells (Mirror Image, Pass Without Trace) Level 5 – Domain Spells (Bestow Curse, Fear)

– Domain Spells (Bestow Curse, Fear) Level 7 – Domain Spells (Polymorph, Dimension Door)

– Domain Spells (Polymorph, Dimension Door) Level 8 – Divine Strike: Poison (Action)

– Divine Strike: Poison (Action) Level 9 – Domain Spells (Dominate Person, Seeming)

Knowledge Domain

The Knowledge Domain grants Clerics Blessings of Knowledge, Command, and Sleep as features. Check out the whole progression for this subclass below.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Command, Sleep), +2 Expertise Skills out of History, Nature, Religion, Arcana.

– Domain Spells (Command, Sleep), +2 Expertise Skills out of History, Nature, Religion, Arcana. Level 2 – Knowledge of the Ages (Action)

– Knowledge of the Ages (Action) Level 3 – Domain Spells (Calm Emotions, Hold Person)

– Domain Spells (Calm Emotions, Hold Person) Level 5 – Domain Spells (Speak with Dead, Slow)

– Domain Spells (Speak with Dead, Slow) Level 7 – Domain Spells (Confusion, Oitluke’s Resilient Sphere)

– Domain Spells (Confusion, Oitluke’s Resilient Sphere) Level 8 – Potent Spellcasting (Subclass Feature)

– Potent Spellcasting (Subclass Feature) Level 9 – Domain Spells (Dominate Person, Telekinesis)

Nature Domain

Nature Domain grants the Cleric abilities from the natural world while combining aspects of the Druid Class. This subclass is perfect for those who want to build a Druid but want to keep the playstyle of a Cleric.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Speak with Animals, Animal Friendship), Acolyte of Nature (Subclass Feature), Shillelagh (Cantrip)

– Domain Spells (Speak with Animals, Animal Friendship), Acolyte of Nature (Subclass Feature), Shillelagh (Cantrip) Level 2 – Charm Animals and Plants (Action)

– Charm Animals and Plants (Action) Level 3 – Domain Spells (Spike Growth, Barskin)

– Domain Spells (Spike Growth, Barskin) Level 5 – Domain Spells (Plant Growth, Sleet Storm)

– Domain Spells (Plant Growth, Sleet Storm) Level 7 – Domain Spells (Dominate Beast, Grasping Vine)

– Domain Spells (Dominate Beast, Grasping Vine) Level 8 – Divine Strike: Elemental Fury (Action)

– Divine Strike: Elemental Fury (Action) Level 9 – Domain Spells (Insect Plague, Wall of Stone)

Tempest Domain

The storm and the skies power the Tempest Domain. This subclass is perfect for those seeking a Cleric specializing in area-of-effect attacks.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Thunderwave, Fog Cloud), Heavy Armor Proficiency (Subclass Feature), Martial Weapon Proficiency (Subclass Feature), Wrath of the Storm (Subclass Feature)

– Domain Spells (Thunderwave, Fog Cloud), Heavy Armor Proficiency (Subclass Feature), Martial Weapon Proficiency (Subclass Feature), Wrath of the Storm (Subclass Feature) Level 2 – Destructive Wrath (Subclass Feature)

– Destructive Wrath (Subclass Feature) Level 3 – Domain Spells (Shatter, Gust of Wind)

– Domain Spells (Shatter, Gust of Wind) Level 5 – Domain Spells (Call of Lightning, Sleet Storm)

– Domain Spells (Call of Lightning, Sleet Storm) Level 6 – Thunderous Strike (Subclass Feature)

– Thunderous Strike (Subclass Feature) Level 7 – Domain Spells (Ice Storm, Freedom of Movement)

– Domain Spells (Ice Storm, Freedom of Movement) Level 8 – Divine Strike: Tempest (Action)

– Divine Strike: Tempest (Action) Level 9 – Domain Spells (Insect Plague, Destructive Wave)

War Domain

The War Domain grants the Cleric the ability to channel divinity powers called Guided Strike and the War God’s Blessing. This subclass is perfect for players looking to increase Clerics’ and allies’ attack accuracy.

Level 1 – Domain Spells (Divine Favour, Shield of Faith), Heavy Armour Proficiency (Subclass Feature), Martial Weapon Proficiency (Subclass Feature), War Priest (Subclass Feature)

– Domain Spells (Divine Favour, Shield of Faith), Heavy Armour Proficiency (Subclass Feature), Martial Weapon Proficiency (Subclass Feature), War Priest (Subclass Feature) Level 2 – Guided Strike (Action)

– Guided Strike (Action) Level 3 – Domain Spells (Magic Weapon, Spiritual Weapon)

– Domain Spells (Magic Weapon, Spiritual Weapon) Level 5 – Domain Spells (Spirit Guardians, Crusader’s Mantle)

– Domain Spells (Spirit Guardians, Crusader’s Mantle) Level 6 – War God’s Blessing (Subclass Feature)

– War God’s Blessing (Subclass Feature) Level 7 – Domain Spells (Stoneskin, Freedom of Movement)

– Domain Spells (Stoneskin, Freedom of Movement) Level 8 – Divine Strike: Warmaster (Action)

– Divine Strike: Warmaster (Action) Level 9 – Domain Spells (Flame Strike, Hold Monster)

Level 2

A level 2 Cleric will unlock the Channel Divinity Charge feature. The Channel Divinity Charge grants the Cleric the ability to channel divine energy, starting with Turn Undead and an effect determined by your Domain. This feature can be replenished by Short or Long Rest.

Additionally, Clerics will unlock the Turn Undead Action at level 2. Its effect will cause the Cleric to pray to turn all undead that can see you.

Level 4

At level 4, Clerics will get the opportunity to choose from a list of Feats. Feats are special talents that add a unique playstyle to your character. For a Cleric, I recommend you select Ritual Caster, as it allows you to use a Ritual Spell without using a spell slot.

Level 5

Clerics will unlock the Destroy Undead Class Feature at level 5. This Class Feature will inflict 4 to 24 Radiant Damage to undead creatures when you successfully turn them.

Level 6

Another Class Feature is granted at level 6, Channel Divinity Charges x2. This is similar to what Clerics unlock at level 2, but now the player can use it more.

Level 8

Players will be allowed to select another Feat at level 8. The best Feat at this point in the game would be Tough. Tough will increase your Cleric’s Hit Point maximum by 2 for every level your character has gained.

Level 10

Another Class Feature is unlocked for a Cleric at level 10, called Divine Intervention. Divine Intervention can be cast to invoke your God’s Aid. Once used, this can never be used again.

Level 12

At the last and final level, Clerics will have the opportunity to choose another Feat. The best Feat in the game for a Cleric is War Master, which provides an Advantage on all Saving Throws and makes concentration easier for keeping buffs going. Additionally, choosing the War Master Feat will allow the Cleric to gain a new opportunity attack spell.

