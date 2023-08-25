Baldur’s Gate 3 Defiled Temple Moon Puzzle Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Goblin Camp in Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of interesting surprises and lots of choices for how your time here goes. As you explore the temple they’ve taken over, you’re sure to find the moon phase puzzle and a few hints about how to figure it out. But in case you don’t have any hints, here’s the Defiled Temple moon puzzle solution.

Defiled Temple Moon Puzzle

When you go into the temple the Goblin Priestess, Priestess Gut, has a door in her chambers that takes you to a lower level of the temple. There’s a tunnel on the east side of this new area that winds up to the north into a new room. This room has dials with white and black dots on them and when you select the middle of the dials, they turn. This is the Defiled Temple moon puzzle.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ll see that there’s one of the circle dials that is covered in light. You will want to move all the dark pieces to this bottom dial so they’re all within the light. When the circles overlap like a ven diagram, you can change which circle the dark spots are on. After you do, a door in the north wall will open up to the Underdark.

Related: Should You Side With Minthara or Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The Lever

The alternative, and the way I prefer, is to pull the lever by the door on the east side. I succeeded in one of my perception checks and could pull the lever that immediately solves the puzzle and opens the door for you. However, if you don’t see the lever, the solution above will work. Either way, this will take you to the Underdark which you will want to be well-leveled and prepared for. I would recommend taking a long rest at this point.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023