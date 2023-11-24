Baldur’s Gate 3 Gale Approval and Romance Guide | Likes, Dislikes, and Dialogue Choices

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Gale is a smooth-talking, good-hearted companion and playable Origin character in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you want to romance him, learning his likes and dislikes is a good start.

Once a much more powerful wizard than he is now, Gale held close relations with Mystra, the goddess of magic. This guide will help you understand how to get on his good side. If you play your cards right, he will make a move on you in the smoothest way a wizard can.

How to Increase Gale’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

Gale can be a bit hard to figure out. He is a very heroic and kind-hearted individual but is also extremely driven by curiosity and logic. So, whenever he seems irresponsible or cruel, chances are he already thought about the situation from every angle and went for the most logical approach. Gale is a hero, and he appreciates when you save lives and make decisions that benefit others. Therefore, showing an interest in magic and demonstrating intelligence can also increase his approval.

Gale’s Likes

Demonstrating intelligence

Protecting allies and NPCs

Showing magical knowledge

Using nonviolent approaches

Displaying kindness

Exercising kindness toward animals

Respecting other people’s privacy and boundaries

Showing an interest in poetry

Giving him artifacts to consume

Gale’s Dislikes

Unnecessary violence

Unwise actions

Ignorance

Lack of curiosity

Distrust

How to Romance Gale in BG3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To romance Gale, you need to make progress in Baldur’s Gate 3 and make your decisions with his approval in mind. It’s the same process you go through when looking for approval of any character in the game. There are numerous instances and encounters at the campsite with Gale that could shape his perception of you.

Act 1 Romance Choices

There are way too many ways to make Gale like you during Act 1. The Wizard of Waterdeep will notice and approve your behavior every time you save NPCs from danger, demonstrate heroism, show empathy, avoid unnecessary violence, and engage in intelligent conversations. Just make sure to entertain his curiosity, act like a hero, and take his concerns seriously.

Act 2 Romance Choices

One of the most effective ways to romance Gale is by completing his companion quest, “Wizard of Waterdeep.” However, there are other things that you can only do in Act 2 to make Gale like you more:

Shuffle the board in the game between Mol and Raphael

Do not drink Jaheira’s wine when you first meet her

Tell Arabella you found her parents dead.

Ask Elminster why you’re facing the Absolute alone if even the gods know about its threat.

Let Gale teach you magic.

Act 3 Romance Choices

In Act 3, several dialogue choices can influence Gale’s approval. For example, inside the House of Hope, refuse to remove your clothes and pledge your body to Raphael’s personal incubus, Haarlep. You can also persuade Gale to join you in bed with the Drow twins. When he expresses his doubts, tell him: “Your body looks great” to earn his approval.