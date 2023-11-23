Baldur’s Gate 3 Halsin Approval and Romance Guide | Likes, Dislikes, and Dialogue Choices

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has the most in-depth RPG system that allows you to create genuine companionship throughout your journey. Romancing can be challenging, especially with characters like Halsin, so use this guide to learn about his dislikes, likes, and how to romance him in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Increase Halsin’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before you can romance Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must understand his likes and dislikes to raise his Approval rating. In the following two sections, you will learn about Halsin as a character and how to increase the Approval Rating to romance him at the end of the game. Remember, if you mess up and do something Halsin doesn’t like, it is possible to recover by focusing extra hard on his likes when the opportunity presents itself.

Halsin’s Likes

Considering Halsin is a Druid, it is essential to accept the Druid beliefs and show that through dialogue options when speaking to him. Halsin is also a huge fan of nature, so if you ever interact with nature throughout your journey, don’t go out of your way to disrupt it, or your approval rating will decrease. This goes hand in hand with animals, where you must show the utmost respect to any wildlife, putting you in a good light in Halsin’s eyes.

Lastly, Halsin is generally just a very good guy and prefers people the same way. Whenever Halsin is in your party, make sure you are kind to the people you speak with and show acts of heroism.

To recap, here’s what you should prioritize to make Halsin like you and raise his Approval Rating:

Show respect for his Druidic beliefs.

Respect nature.

Be kind to animals.

Show acts of heroism and kindness.

Halsin’s Dislikes

Halsin’s dislikes are straightforward, as they are the opposite of his likes. For example, don’t show any disrespect to the druids and their beliefs, or else Halsin’s Approval rating for you will plummet. On the other hand, if the player randomly chooses actions that harm nature and the animals that inhabit it, Halsin will start to dislike you for your cruelty.

Speaking of cruelty, random acts of cruelty toward other characters and NPC, such as intimidation and torture, will have Druid disliking you strongly for being a terrible person. Always be on your best behavior when Halsin is in your party.

To recap, make sure to avoid the following so Halsin won’t dislike you:

Don’t disrespect Druids and their beliefs.

Don’t Harm nature and the animals.

Don’t do random acts of cruelty towards other humans.

Act 1 Romance Choices

While players can’t romance Halsin in the first act of Baldur’s Gate 3, you can make a few choices that can help with romancing him down the line. First, make sure to side with the Druids during the Grove quest line. This is very important since if the player sides with the Goblins instead of the Druids, then this will completely lock the player out from romancing Halsin later in the game.

Once you rescue Halsin from the Goblin Camp, enjoy the celebration at your camp and speak to Halsin afterward. You can then invite Halsin to stay at your camp, to which he will agree and act as your guide to the Moonrise Towers.

It also goes without saying, but make sure you don’t kill Halsin when you have the chance to meet him initially. I recommend creating an extra save file before the Grove quest line so you can restart if you make a mistake and accidentally kill him or if he dies during battle. This happened to me when I was locked out of Halsin entirely and had to start over due to not creating an extra save file.

This is all you need to do in Act 1 to increase your chances of romancing Halsin later in the game. Now, move on to act two for the following steps.

Act 2 Romance Choices

Players can’t romance Halsin in Act Two of Baldur’s Gate 3, but like Act One, they need to make the right choices to increase chances down the line. It is essential to progress through the “Lift the Shadow Curse” quest until you can recruit Halsin.

After recruiting Halsin, continue the quest until it’s 100% complete. It’s essential to complete the “Lift the Shadow Curse” quest because if you don’t and instead only recruit Halsin, you lock yourself out of romancing him. To do this, you must lift the Shadow Curse by uniting Thaniel’s two halves and killing Ketheric Thorm.

To summarize, follow these steps:

Recruit Halsin during the Lift the Shadow Curse quest. Complete the Lift the Shadow Curse quest. Lift the Shadow Curse by uniting Thaniel’s two halves and killing Ketheric Thorm.

Act 3 Romance Choices

Now that you have followed this guide to Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3, you can finally start romancing Halsin. Once you complete the Wyrm Crossing section of Act Three, you will receive a prompt to speak to Halsin at your camp. Follow the dialogue options below when speaking to Halsin:

What are you saying exactly?

Many lovers? Perhaps your heart stirs more easily than you think.

I thought you were bound to nature.

Once you have completed the interaction, go to your bedroll and rest for a moment. Halsin will then shift back into his bear form, where you will open up another dialogue option interaction. First, you will have two options: “I’m flattered I have that effect on you. Now come here.” Or, you can choose the longer and more detailed route through the options listed below.

Don’t apologize, I like it.

Yes. Change back again. Let me have the beast, and the beast have me.

Large is what I’m here for

Imagine we’re back in the woods, and I’m your prey.

Now, it is important to know that Halsin is okay with Polygomy, but your other partner may not be. This means that (if you are dating someone else) you may have to end the relationship with your partner to complete the romance section with Halsin.

Congratulations, you have successfully romanced Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3. Remember, as you progress through the game, follow the likes and dislikes section to a tea, and don’t do anything to make Halsin hate you. Otherwise, you won’t be able to romance him.