Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode Explained

Patch 5 for Baldur’s Gate 3 is here, adding an expansive epilogue, two game modes, bug fixes, and more! One of these new game modes is Honor Mode, a challenging and exciting new way to play. Here are all the details of the new mode!

What is Honor Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Honor Mode is a brand new mode for those looking for an even tougher-than-tactician experience. Similar to other hardcore modes, you’ll encounter stronger and smarter enemies while avoiding a run-ending total party kill. If you manage to complete the game, you’ll be rewarded with a coveted achievement and a gold skin for your D20!

What Does Honor Mode Change?

Stronger Bosses

Bosses are more powerful, adding new abilities, mechanics, and Legendary Actions. If you’re unfamiliar with DND, Legendary Actions are powerful abilities or actions used by the toughest of foes. Expect boss fights, like the Phase Spider Matriarch and Grym, to be more challenging and require strategic planning.

Stricter Rules

Like Tactician mode, but harder! You’ll find the game’s rules, like action economy, to be stricter. For example, no free first strikes to initiate combat — those will count as actions taken for your turn. These stricter game rules encourage players to use actions and resources strategically.

Single Save File

Forgot an item in Act 1? Want to re-do a roll you made a few dialogue options ago? You have one save file slot, so there’s no going back! This discourages save-scumming — the process of reloading saves to re-do rolls when you fail a check or dislike a certain outcome.

Hardcore

If your entire party dies, your Honor Mode run is over. Since completing this game is a monumental task, if you do die, you will still be able to continue your game in Custom Mode. However, this will not count as completing the game in Honor Mode, and you will not earn the “Foehammer” achievement or the Golden D20.

Honor Mode is not for the weak — with stronger enemies, more difficult encounters, one save file, and high stakes, Honor Mode is for the experienced and determined. Since Honor Mode requires starting a new game, check out our other Baldur’s Gate 3 guides to make sure you’re not missing anything on your new adventure.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023