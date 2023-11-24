Baldur’s Gate 3 Jaheira Approval and Romance Guide | Likes, Dislikes, and Dialogue Choices

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Jaheira is a returning character from Baldur’s Gate 2. If you want to please her, you better learn all that she likes and dislikes in Baldur’s Gate 3.

This half-elf druid fighter is an iconic character in the Baldur’s Gate franchise. Not only did Jaheira remain one of the most known names of the coast sword, but she actually saved Faerûn more than once. If you intend to get to her good side, there are many things about her you should learn.

How to Increase Jaheira’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

Jaheira is a classic hero, and as such, she values bravery and virtue. Following that same logic, she will dislike when you perform evil deeds or act cowardly.

Jaheira’s Likes

Sparing or saving lives.

Making just decisions.

Helping those in need.

Displaying courage or valor.

Avoiding unnecessary violence.

Being truthful.

Jaheira’s Dislikes

Killing innocent NPCs.

Making unjust choices.

Engaging in evil acts.

Lying unnecessarily or for selfish reasons.

How to Romance Jaheira

You can’t romance Jaheira in Baldur’s Gate 3. Unfortunately for her fans from previous games who have romanced her before, the half-elf heroin was not included in the list of characters that you can have a fling with in this game. Considering that Jaheira is a well-established hero who is part of the lore and has achieved the status of legend, it makes sense that she’d be left out this time.

Maintaining Jaheira’s approval and making her trust you ultimately depends on your ability to comprehend her character and make decisions that are consistent with her values and lifestyle. She is a harper, and she is a world savior, so it makes sense that she values good deeds and courage. While she may not be an option for romance in Baldur’s Gate 3, her robust personality and profound respect for nature render her an invaluable ally on your journey.