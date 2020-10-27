A new update for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. Baldur’s Gate 3 is only in early access, but it has received a tremendous amount of support from the community. Larian Studios has already released several hotfixes and patches, and today marks the second major update to the game since it launched a few weeks ago. This update fixes several cinematics and cutscenes and solves a ton of other issues and bugs that players have been encountering throughout Act 1.

Baldur’s Gate 3 October 27 Update Patch Notes

Improvements Optimized overall sound settings to improve performance on lower spec machines Added polish to several in-game cinematics Attack of Opportunity indicator is now correctly hidden for invisible enemies Improved timing of some tutorial messages Improved usability of skill selection in character creation Added new tutorial messages related to combat Listening to other players’ dialogs now correctly shows the other players’ dice rolls The reason for a waypoint being unavailable is now displayed on the map Party members now correctly cancel their spell prepare state when switching to another character

Changes Fixed a crash on startup for specific driver and hardware combinations Fixed a crash related to trading with Zevlor after the raid on the grove Fixed a crash in dialogs related to dynamically adding items Fixed a crash in combat AI Fixed a potential crash with moving platforms Fixed a crash related to loading savegames while in a dialogue Fixed a crash when destroying multiple familiars with a single spell Fixed a crash related to unloading resources (when loading a save or returning to main menu) Fixed a blocking issue when someone would join during level transition Fixed a blocking issue when starting a dialog just as someone leaves the game Fixed not being able to save anymore on the host when another player is stuck in “in dialog” state Fixed players getting stuck in the same dialog inside the camp after choosing to fight Minthara Fixed characters being stuck in animation if downed during precast spell Fixed characters not being at the correct position after loading Fixed not being able to talk to party members after talking with gale and summoning the weave Fixed not being able to use some spell scrolls when out of spell slots Fixed a rare issue for players that don’t have a profile on startup, requiring selection or a profile or creation of a new one Fixed quest markers not showing up correctly when multiple markers point at the same object or location Fixed the tieflings’ celebrations not proceeding correctly if the player had already done a long rest right before Fixed the physics of the door on the Nautiloid reappearing after saving and loading Fixed Ethel not triggering her ambush if she leaves her home during combat Fixed several minor bugs related to in-game cinematics Fixed zone spells not targeting invisible characters Fixed summons from items not having an owner, causing them not to join combat Fixed the goblins not using the war drum correctly Fixed issues with lockpick progress going out of sync Fixed savegame screenshots being too dark Fixed spell sounds not playing correctly in multiplayer Fixed a long black screen being displayed if a dialog was started just as another player was joining Fixed Zevlor initiating dialog during combat Fixed audio settings not resetting when switching profile Fixed not being able to correctly switch character in trade window Fixed not being able to click through scenery you can see through, improving navigation Fixed the Gith becoming hostile incorrectly if Lae’zel was never recruited Fixed additional reroll when using an inspiration point Fixed inspiration points not being able to go up after using an inspiration point or gaining another one Fixed an issue with the hidden vault entrance closing again after the puzzles are already solved Fixed marking an item as a ware not getting set correctly Fixed being able to select summons in the trade window Fixed Zariel Tiefling clerics not being able to level up to level 4 Fixed character creation color tooltips Fixed characters sometimes falling off moving platforms Fixed several animation issues with torches Fixed being able to select invalid targets for Misty Step skill Fixed not being able to see other players’ hidden summons at all Fixed party members being rearranged when detaching and reattaching characters to the group Fixed certain equipment still generating sound after unequipping Fixed several textures and skinning issues Fixed several minor localization issues Fixed minor issues with the action log



For more information regarding this update, visit the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Community page. This update is already available on Steam, but it could take a little while longer for it to appear on Google Stadia. Once the Stadia version is updated, however, Stadia users won’t need to download a patch as Google automatically applies patches on their end.