Baldur’s Gate 3 October 27 Update Patch Notes

This is the second major update for Baldur's Gate 3.

October 27th, 2020 by Diego Perez

A new update for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. Baldur’s Gate 3 is only in early access, but it has received a tremendous amount of support from the community. Larian Studios has already released several hotfixes and patches, and today marks the second major update to the game since it launched a few weeks ago. This update fixes several cinematics and cutscenes and solves a ton of other issues and bugs that players have been encountering throughout Act 1.

Baldur’s Gate 3 October 27 Update Patch Notes

  • Improvements
    • Optimized overall sound settings to improve performance on lower spec machines
    • Added polish to several in-game cinematics
    • Attack of Opportunity indicator is now correctly hidden for invisible enemies
    • Improved timing of some tutorial messages
    • Improved usability of skill selection in character creation
    • Added new tutorial messages related to combat
    • Listening to other players’ dialogs now correctly shows the other players’ dice rolls
    • The reason for a waypoint being unavailable is now displayed on the map
    • Party members now correctly cancel their spell prepare state when switching to another character
  • Changes
    • Fixed a crash on startup for specific driver and hardware combinations
    • Fixed a crash related to trading with Zevlor after the raid on the grove
    • Fixed a crash in dialogs related to dynamically adding items
    • Fixed a crash in combat AI
    • Fixed a potential crash with moving platforms
    • Fixed a crash related to loading savegames while in a dialogue
    • Fixed a crash when destroying multiple familiars with a single spell
    • Fixed a crash related to unloading resources (when loading a save or returning to main menu)
    • Fixed a blocking issue when someone would join during level transition
    • Fixed a blocking issue when starting a dialog just as someone leaves the game
    • Fixed not being able to save anymore on the host when another player is stuck in “in dialog” state
    • Fixed players getting stuck in the same dialog inside the camp after choosing to fight Minthara
    • Fixed characters being stuck in animation if downed during precast spell
    • Fixed characters not being at the correct position after loading
    • Fixed not being able to talk to party members after talking with gale and summoning the weave
    • Fixed not being able to use some spell scrolls when out of spell slots
    • Fixed a rare issue for players that don’t have a profile on startup, requiring selection or a profile or creation of a new one
    • Fixed quest markers not showing up correctly when multiple markers point at the same object or location
    • Fixed the tieflings’ celebrations not proceeding correctly if the player had already done a long rest right before
    • Fixed the physics of the door on the Nautiloid reappearing after saving and loading
    • Fixed Ethel not triggering her ambush if she leaves her home during combat
    • Fixed several minor bugs related to in-game cinematics
    • Fixed zone spells not targeting invisible characters
    • Fixed summons from items not having an owner, causing them not to join combat
    • Fixed the goblins not using the war drum correctly
    • Fixed issues with lockpick progress going out of sync
    • Fixed savegame screenshots being too dark
    • Fixed spell sounds not playing correctly in multiplayer
    • Fixed a long black screen being displayed if a dialog was started just as another player was joining
    • Fixed Zevlor initiating dialog during combat
    • Fixed audio settings not resetting when switching profile
    • Fixed not being able to correctly switch character in trade window
    • Fixed not being able to click through scenery you can see through, improving navigation
    • Fixed the Gith becoming hostile incorrectly if Lae’zel was never recruited
    • Fixed additional reroll when using an inspiration point
    • Fixed inspiration points not being able to go up after using an inspiration point or gaining another one
    • Fixed an issue with the hidden vault entrance closing again after the puzzles are already solved
    • Fixed marking an item as a ware not getting set correctly
    • Fixed being able to select summons in the trade window
    • Fixed Zariel Tiefling clerics not being able to level up to level 4
    • Fixed character creation color tooltips
    • Fixed characters sometimes falling off moving platforms
    • Fixed several animation issues with torches
    • Fixed being able to select invalid targets for Misty Step skill
    • Fixed not being able to see other players’ hidden summons at all
    • Fixed party members being rearranged when detaching and reattaching characters to the group
    • Fixed certain equipment still generating sound after unequipping
    • Fixed several textures and skinning issues
    • Fixed several minor localization issues
    • Fixed minor issues with the action log

For more information regarding this update, visit the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Community page. This update is already available on Steam, but it could take a little while longer for it to appear on Google Stadia. Once the Stadia version is updated, however, Stadia users won’t need to download a patch as Google automatically applies patches on their end.

