A new update for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. Baldur’s Gate 3 is only in early access, but it has received a tremendous amount of support from the community. Larian Studios has already released several hotfixes and patches, and today marks the second major update to the game since it launched a few weeks ago. This update fixes several cinematics and cutscenes and solves a ton of other issues and bugs that players have been encountering throughout Act 1.
Baldur’s Gate 3 October 27 Update Patch Notes
- Improvements
- Optimized overall sound settings to improve performance on lower spec machines
- Added polish to several in-game cinematics
- Attack of Opportunity indicator is now correctly hidden for invisible enemies
- Improved timing of some tutorial messages
- Improved usability of skill selection in character creation
- Added new tutorial messages related to combat
- Listening to other players’ dialogs now correctly shows the other players’ dice rolls
- The reason for a waypoint being unavailable is now displayed on the map
- Party members now correctly cancel their spell prepare state when switching to another character
- Changes
- Fixed a crash on startup for specific driver and hardware combinations
- Fixed a crash related to trading with Zevlor after the raid on the grove
- Fixed a crash in dialogs related to dynamically adding items
- Fixed a crash in combat AI
- Fixed a potential crash with moving platforms
- Fixed a crash related to loading savegames while in a dialogue
- Fixed a crash when destroying multiple familiars with a single spell
- Fixed a crash related to unloading resources (when loading a save or returning to main menu)
- Fixed a blocking issue when someone would join during level transition
- Fixed a blocking issue when starting a dialog just as someone leaves the game
- Fixed not being able to save anymore on the host when another player is stuck in “in dialog” state
- Fixed players getting stuck in the same dialog inside the camp after choosing to fight Minthara
- Fixed characters being stuck in animation if downed during precast spell
- Fixed characters not being at the correct position after loading
- Fixed not being able to talk to party members after talking with gale and summoning the weave
- Fixed not being able to use some spell scrolls when out of spell slots
- Fixed a rare issue for players that don’t have a profile on startup, requiring selection or a profile or creation of a new one
- Fixed quest markers not showing up correctly when multiple markers point at the same object or location
- Fixed the tieflings’ celebrations not proceeding correctly if the player had already done a long rest right before
- Fixed the physics of the door on the Nautiloid reappearing after saving and loading
- Fixed Ethel not triggering her ambush if she leaves her home during combat
- Fixed several minor bugs related to in-game cinematics
- Fixed zone spells not targeting invisible characters
- Fixed summons from items not having an owner, causing them not to join combat
- Fixed the goblins not using the war drum correctly
- Fixed issues with lockpick progress going out of sync
- Fixed savegame screenshots being too dark
- Fixed spell sounds not playing correctly in multiplayer
- Fixed a long black screen being displayed if a dialog was started just as another player was joining
- Fixed Zevlor initiating dialog during combat
- Fixed audio settings not resetting when switching profile
- Fixed not being able to correctly switch character in trade window
- Fixed not being able to click through scenery you can see through, improving navigation
- Fixed the Gith becoming hostile incorrectly if Lae’zel was never recruited
- Fixed additional reroll when using an inspiration point
- Fixed inspiration points not being able to go up after using an inspiration point or gaining another one
- Fixed an issue with the hidden vault entrance closing again after the puzzles are already solved
- Fixed marking an item as a ware not getting set correctly
- Fixed being able to select summons in the trade window
- Fixed Zariel Tiefling clerics not being able to level up to level 4
- Fixed character creation color tooltips
- Fixed characters sometimes falling off moving platforms
- Fixed several animation issues with torches
- Fixed being able to select invalid targets for Misty Step skill
- Fixed not being able to see other players’ hidden summons at all
- Fixed party members being rearranged when detaching and reattaching characters to the group
- Fixed certain equipment still generating sound after unequipping
- Fixed several textures and skinning issues
- Fixed several minor localization issues
- Fixed minor issues with the action log
For more information regarding this update, visit the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam Community page. This update is already available on Steam, but it could take a little while longer for it to appear on Google Stadia. Once the Stadia version is updated, however, Stadia users won’t need to download a patch as Google automatically applies patches on their end.