Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 1 – Launch Bundles More Changes Than All Three Hotfixes Combined

The first 72 hours following the Early Access launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 saw not one, not two but three hotfixes rapidly released to squash bugs and improve performance. Larian Studios has no doubt shown their commitment to the growing RPG and they aren’t ready to slow down just yet.
The bite-sized hotfixes have been pushed aside for a full size patch, ready to address a slew of issues. The patch carries more resolutions than last week’s three hotfixes combined. Everything from expanding tutorial messages to keeping ragdolls from acting unexpectedly appears in the list of changes.
You can view the full patch notes for Patch 1 – Launch below.
Improvements:
- Added polish and bug fixes to several in-game cinematics, such as Shadow Heart recruitment, Astarion recruitment and Volo’s Poem. (These will be ongoing throughout EA).
- Added minor text tweaks to various bits and bobs.
- Altered certain dialogue choices for different NPCs.
- Added extra combat tutorial messages to better explain the basics (let us know how you get on).
- Astarion no longer thinks Lae’zel inspected you at camp when she is not in your party. Quite rightly.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a crash related to having the level up screen open while in a dialog.
- Fixed a crash related to dropping items from inventory.
- Fixed a rare crash that could happen at the start of combat.
- Fixed a possible blocking issue when using the transponder at the end of the tutorial twice.
- Fixed black screen issue when ending tutorial if the transponder was used by any character that is not the main player avatar.
- Fixed a possible blocking issue when reassigning characters to others players while in combat.
- Fixed an issue with lip sync not working correctly.
- Fixed several localization issues.
- Fixed combat UI not updating correctly when someone joined during combat.
- Fixed party shared gold and items not always working in dialog checks.
- Fixed summons from NPC’s getting stuck in combat.
- Fixed levelled up characters having duplicated racial and class features.
- Fixed not being able to level up to level 4 on a Zariel Tiefling Cleric of Light due to cantrip selection.
- Fixed text cut-off issues in several interfaces.
- Fixed party members getting stuck trying to open doors they run past.
- Fixed listening in to dialogs getting stuck in multiplayer, also causing players not being able to save.
- Fixed camp button being broken after closing the camp window with escape key.
- Fixed “end the day” multiplayer message being broken if a player closed it with an escape key.
- Fixed certain quests not having map markers.
- Fixed certain secret entrances incorrectly showing up on the map.
- Fixed incorrect player portraits in the lobby screen as more people joined.
- Fixed Cambion wings and Tiefling tail animations.
- Fixed map not centering correctly on player characters in smaller subregions.
- Fixed health values not being synced correctly to the Baldur’s Gate 3 twitch extension.
- Fixed superiority die not showing actual values when using abilities such as Menacing attack.
- Fixed minor issues with hair, skinning and textures on several models.
- Fixed lighting issue in owlbear cave.
- Fixed not being able to walk over corpses.
- Tweaked ragdolls to reduce the possibility of models exploding (or glitching. Idk how to explain it, but it’s spooky).