Image: Larian Studios

There are a lot of puzzles for you to solve in Baldur’s Gate 3, and outside of a quick narration provided by the Narrator, there aren’t a whole lot of hints provided to you. One of these puzzles is called the Plaque Puzzle, which can be found in the Shadow Cursed Village. This puzzle is easy to overthink when trying to decrypt the words on each plaque. However, the solution is much simpler than that. Here’s the Baldur’s Gate 3 Plaque Puzzle in Shadow Cursed Village solution.

How to Find Sharran Sanctuary in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

If you stumbled upon a puzzle in the Shadow Cursed Village (location marked above), there are three plaques around the base of a statue. Approaching the plaques will trigger a perception check, one for each plaque. If passed, the plaques light up, and the Narrator also mentions hearing a click sound when interacting with the plaques, hinting they might be part of a mechanism you can unlock.

The text on each plaque reads as follows:

Plaque 1: “F – LOSS – PAINALLSL – RISE”

“F – LOSS – PAINALLSL – RISE” Plaque 2: “OUR – LMISTRWHEN – NITHORM – “

“OUR – LMISTRWHEN – NITHORM – “ Plaque 3: “ADY – OESS – OFGHT – FSHAL”

Baldur’s Gate 3 Plaque Puzzle Solution

You must click the plaques in a specific order to solve the Plaque Puzzle in Shadow Cursed village. I found it best to disable group mode and station one person from your party by each plaque. The correct order to click each plaque is:

Plaque 2: “OUR – LMISTRWHEN – NITHORM – “

“OUR – LMISTRWHEN – NITHORM – “ Plaque 3: “ADY – OESS – OFGHT – FSHAL”

“ADY – OESS – OFGHT – FSHAL” Plaque 1: “F – LOSS – PAINALLSL – RISE”

Related: Should You Kill Isobel in Baldur’s Gate 3? Dark Urge Origin Guide

Image: Larian Studios

Once solved, the side of a statue without a plaque will open into a staircase leading to the Sharran Sanctuary. Once inside the Sharran Sanctuary, you can interact with three Shar statues to obtain the Blessings of Shar by passing three checks that last until your next Long Rest. Completing this portion will unlock a second secret door leading you to the Ritual Dagger of Shar. However, if you take the dagger, the three statues will become enemies (level 7 with 120 health), so be prepared for a tough fight!

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2023