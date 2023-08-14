Should You Kill Isobel in Baldur’s Gate 3? Dark Urge Origin Guide

Image: Larian Studios

When you play as The Dark Urge you will be given some pretty questionable decisions to make. One of these choices is killing Isobel after meeting her at the Last Light Inn. However, this choice should be made likely, because the impact of the choice will cause issues with your other companions and choices later in the game. So then is the reward good enough for you to kill Isobel in Baldur’s Gate 3? Here is a Dark Urge origin guide that explains just this.

Should You Kill or Spare Isobel in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Larian Studios

When you reach the Last Light Inn you will meet Isobel. After this introduction you will get into a fight with Marcus and the winged horrors. When the fight is over you must head to your camp and rest.

Should Isobel survive the fight you will be visited by Sceleritas Fel and task you with killing Isobel for a special reward.

If Isobel dies during the fight Sceleritas Fel will still visit your camp but will ask you to kill one of your companions instead. If this happens, you will kill a companion no matter your choice and will have to fight the rest of your companions so be careful!

If Isobel survived, head back to the Last Light Inn. You will be given two options when you approach Isobel: kill Isobel or talk to her to receive a Dark Urge moment. If you choose to kill her, you will kill her immediately. However, if you talk to her, you will battle her instead. Either option doesn’t matter as long as she ends up dead.

Image: Larian Studios

After killing Isobel, head back to your camp and rest again. Fel will visit you once more and you will be rewarded with the Slayer Form, which allows you to transform into a monster. Fel will also ask you to kill Moonmade, which is Isobel’s lineage.

However, you should be aware that the following actions can’t be completed if you do kill Isobel:

Dammon won’t be able to repair Karlach’s Inferno Engine.

The sleeping soldier is killed, which stops you from recruiting Halsin.

You will not be able to take Jaheira with you as she is devastated that you killed Isobel.

Alternatively, Fel won’t return to you at your camp if you spare Isobel, which means uyou won’t be rewarded with the Slayer Form or asked to wipe out her family tree. However, your ability to complete the three actions above still exist.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2023