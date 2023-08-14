Should You Take the Dagger of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Larian Studios / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community has wondered if they should take the Dagger of Shar. Considering most decisions have consequences, it’s smart to know what happens before choosing what to do. If you’re wondering if you should take the Dagger of Shar, we have you covered with this guide.

What Happens if You Take the Dagger of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3?

After making your way to the end of the Sharran Sanctuary of the Cursed Lands and passing the three skill checks for a secret door, you will come across the Dagger of Shar. You then can take the Dagger of Shar from its pedestal and add it to your inventory. I recommend that you don’t take the Dagger of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3, as doing so will spawn three very powerful enemies, each at level 7 with 120 HP.

Considering that you will most likely be at this point in the game with low leveled characters, you’re setting yourself up for failure right from the start.

Not only are these enemies tough, but they also take almost zero damage. They all have the Shadow Condition, which makes them resistant to all damage that isn’t Force, Psychic, and Radiant. So unless you’re prepared for that specific type of battle, I would avoid it altogether. Instead, feel free to grab other items surrounding the Dagger of Shar while you’re in this area.

Sacrifice Blood at the Altar

In the Sharran Sanctuary, besides having the chance to steal the Dagger, you can also sacrifice blood to the Altar. This is definitely an intelligent choice, as doing so will improve your relationship with Shadowheart. Additionally, you will be rewarded with scrolls and potions to help you on your adventure.

To sacrifice blood to the Altar, all you need to do is approach the Altar and interact with it. Then choose to offer blood using the Ritual Dagger on the bowl. It’s that easy!

- This article was updated on August 14th, 2023