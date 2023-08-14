Should You Release the Pixie in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Image: Larian Studios

You may be wondering if you should free the Pixie from the Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3. Each decision matters in this complex RPG, so you must know the consequences of freeing the Pixie or keeping it contained. This guide will cover whether you should release the Pixie and explain what happens with each decision.

Should You Release the Pixie from the Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Straight up, the smart choice is to free the Pixie from the Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3. The Shadowlands is one of the most challenging areas to navigate, and releasing the Pixie makes it more manageable. Let’s go over what happens with each decision.

Release the Pixie from the Moon Lantern

If you release the Pixie from the working Moon Lantern, she will grant you and your party a blessing that allows you to traverse the Shadowlands without the fear of being inflicted by the curse. On the other hand, releasing the Pixie will make it so you can’t spot Shadows and Wraiths as they move around during fights.

Keep the Pixie Inside the Moon Lantern

If you decide to keep the Pixie contained within the Moon Lantern, you can spot Shadows and Wraiths indefinitely. This sounds helpful enough, but keeping the Pixie inside means you must stay within a certain radius of the Moon Lantern to prevent yourself and your party from being inflicted with the curse. This makes positioning challenging, and one false move could bring death upon your cursed characters.

How to Release the Pixe from the Moon Lantern

So now that you know both consequences, it’s time to learn how to release the Pixe from the Moon Lantern. You must equip the Moon Lantern and use an active inspection skill to do this. This will allow you to speak to the Pixie, where you can inform her that you would like to release her from imprisonment. Once you do, choose the blessing to get through the Shadowlands as a reward!

As previously mentioned, I recommend releasing the Pixie. Despite battles with Shadows and Wraiths being more difficult, you’ll have a more pleasant experience traversing the Shadowlands. Plus, if you don’t release the Pixie, you must have one of your party members hold the Moon Lantern at all times, which is annoying.

