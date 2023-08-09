How to Fix the Broken Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to fix the Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3? The Moon Lantern is an essential item that can be extremely helpful in traversing the Shadow Cursed Lands, as it deflects the health-draining Shadow Curse throughout the area. Read further for information about fixing the Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Can You Fix the Broken Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Moon Lanterns in Baldur’s Gate 3 are powered by pixie dust, meaning you’ll need this rare item to fix it. The problem is that Pixie Dust is nearly impossible to find in Act 2 of the game, meaning you’ll need to find a working Moon Lantern instead. Lucky for you, finding a working Moon Lantern is pretty easy at this point in the game.

How to Find a Working Moon Lantern in Baldur’s Gate 3

After you pick whichever of the three routes to the Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will eventually reach a character named Jaheira at the Last Light Inn. Speak to Jaheira to receive an ambush quest, where you must head to a location southwest and meet a group of enemies. You’ll have two options here: kill them for a Moonlight Latern or force them to give it to you. Either way, you’ll receive a working Moonlight Lantern completely intact.

If you would like, you can set the Pixie free from the Moon Lantern. Doing so will cause the Pixie to be extremely grateful and reward you with a bell that you can ring anytime you please! This bell has the same effect as the Moon Lantern, making it the perfect item for the Shadow Cursed Lands.

If you don’t want to get sidetracked and find Jaheira, there’s another way to get a Moon Lantern. Using certain spells or torches to get through the area and make it to the Tower during the quest is possible, and once at the Tower you will receive a Moon Lantern. While this is a choice, I recommend it less than finding Jaheira, considering using spells and torches to traverse the area may be challenging.

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2023