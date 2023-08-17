Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer 1-12 Progression: All Skills, Abilities, Spells, and Level Up Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sorcerers in Baldur’s Gate 3 are a Charisma-based class with saving throw proficiencies in Constitution and Charisma. They have a Hit Dice of 1d6 and proficiency in Daggers, Quarterstaffs, and Light Crossbows. Sorcerers also have an innate connection to magic through their bloodline, ancestry, or another mystical source. This power allows them to cast spells without preparation or study, using their Charisma as their spellcasting ability. Here are all skills, abilities, and level up rewards for Sorcerers from levels 1 to 12 in Baldur’s Gate 3.

All Sorcerer Level Up Rewards in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sorcerers receive Feats and additional Metamagic as they level up, but they also gain helpful class actions and features. Here’s an overview of Sorcerer progression in Baldur’s Gate 3 from levels 1-12.

Level 1: Sorcerer Subclass

Sorcerer Subclass Level 2: Sorcery Points +2 (Class Features 1/level), Create Sorcery Points (Bonus Action), Create Spell Slot (Bonus Action, Choose 2 Metamagic

Sorcery Points +2 (Class Features 1/level), Create Sorcery Points (Bonus Action), Create Spell Slot (Bonus Action, Choose 2 Metamagic Level 3: Choose 1 Metamagic

Choose 1 Metamagic Level 4: Feats

Feats Level 8: Feats

Feats Level 10: Choose 1 Metamagic

Choose 1 Metamagic Level 12: Feats

Level 1

During the character creation, you will have to choose between the following three different Sorcerer subclasses:

Wild Magic: You will gain the Tides of Chaos and Wild Magic features if you choose the Wild Magic subclass.

You will gain the Tides of Chaos and Wild Magic features if you choose the Wild Magic subclass. Draconic Bloodline: If you choose the Draconic Bloodline subclass, you will gain the Draconic Resilience features. In addition, you will gain access to the Dragon Ancestor screen, which lets you customize your subclass even more.

If you choose the Draconic Bloodline subclass, you will gain the Draconic Resilience features. In addition, you will gain access to the Dragon Ancestor screen, which lets you customize your subclass even more. Storm Sorcery: If you choose the Storm Sorcery subclass, you will gain the Tempestuous Magic feature.

Check out our guide that goes more in-depth into Sorcerer subclasses to learn more!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Level 2

You will receive two Sorcery Points at level 2, which can be used to alter your Spells or create an additional Spell Slot when performing a Metamagic spell. You can regain Sorcery Points by performing a Long Rest. In addition, you can choose two Metamagic, which is a toggleable passive spell which can boost your other spells.

You can choose between these four Metamagic spells:

Careful Spell: Allies automatically succeed in Saving Throws against spells that require them. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell.

Allies automatically succeed in Saving Throws against spells that require them. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell. Distant Spell : Increase the range of spells by 50%. Mele spells get a range of 9m. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell.

: Increase the range of spells by 50%. Mele spells get a range of 9m. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell. Extended Spell: Double the duration of conditions, summons, and surfaces caused by spells. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell.

Double the duration of conditions, summons, and surfaces caused by spells. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell. Twinned Spell: Spells that only target one creature can target another. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell slot level used. Cantrips also cost 1 Sorcery Point. For spells that don’t shoot a projectile, the targets need to be close enough together.

I recommend taking Twinned Spell and Extended Spell at this level. You will become highly powerful at a lower level with your ability to hit multiple enemies or extend your spells.

Level 3

You get to choose a third Metamagic. In addition, you will unlock these three new Metamagic spells that require you to be Level 3:

Heightened Spell : Targets of spells that require Saving Throws have Disadvantage on their first Saving Throw. Costs 3 Sorcery Points per spell.

: Targets of spells that require Saving Throws have Disadvantage on their first Saving Throw. Costs 3 Sorcery Points per spell. Quickened Spell : Spells that cost an Action to cast only cost a Bonus Action instead. Costs 3 Sorcery Points per spell.

: Spells that cost an Action to cast only cost a Bonus Action instead. Costs 3 Sorcery Points per spell. Subtle Spell: You can cast while being Silenced. Costs 1 Sorcery Point per spell.

Notice, however, that the cost of two of these spells increased to 3 Sorcery Points. Still, I recommend taking Quickened Spell at this level because you are allowed to cast as a bonus action, giving you a lot of freedom when choosing your actions.

Level 4

At Level 4, you will get to choose your first feat. Remember that you will get to choose two more feats, so you don’t spend too much time deciding which ones you want! However, it is highly recommended that you take the Ability Improvement and put these two Ability Points to help you get 20 points in Charisma.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Level 8

You will gain your second feat at this level. Depending on your playstyle, I recommend taking War Caster or Spell Sniper here. War Caster allows you to maintain Concentration and gives you the Shocking Grasp reaction. Spell Sniper also lets you get critical hits easier, which is good if your Sorcerer likes to hang in the back out of harm’s way.

Level 10

Your final Metamagic unlock happens at Level 10, meaning you will unlock four of the seven Metamagic spells. I recommend taking Heightened Spell at this level, which can make extremely tough enemies more manageable due to giving them a Disadvantage on their first saving throw.

Level 12

You will gain your final feat unlock at this level. For the final feat, I recommend taking Elemental Adapt, especially if you went Draconic, which has you choose one Element that no one can resist.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

This article was updated on August 17th, 2023