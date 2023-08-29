Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock 1-12 Progression: All Skills, Abilities, Spells, and Level Up Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you have chosen a Warlock class in Baldur’s Gate 3, you may wonder how the progression goes. This guide will walk you through levels 1 through 12, explaining all class features, actions, and subclasses that come with picking the Warlock at the start.

All Warlock Level Up Rewards in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before explaining each level for the Warlock in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will find a brief overview of what unlocks at each level. Keep reading further for detailed explanations of what they all mean.

Level 1 – Pick a Subclass

– Pick a Subclass Level 2 – Pick 2 Eldritch Invocations (Class Features)

– Pick 2 Eldritch Invocations (Class Features) Level 3 – Pick a Pact Boon

– Pick a Pact Boon Level 4 – Pick a Feat

– Pick a Feat Level 5 – Deepened Pact (Class Feature), Pick 1 Eldritch Invocation

– Deepened Pact (Class Feature), Pick 1 Eldritch Invocation Level 6 – Otherworldly Patron Feature (Class Feature)

– Otherworldly Patron Feature (Class Feature) Level 7 – Pick 2 Eldritch Invocations (Class Feature)

– Pick 2 Eldritch Invocations (Class Feature) Level 8 – Pick a Feat

– Pick a Feat Level 9 – Pick 1 Eldritch Invocations (Class Feature)

– Pick 1 Eldritch Invocations (Class Feature) Level 10 – Otherworldly Patron Feature (Class Feature)

– Otherworldly Patron Feature (Class Feature) Level 11 – Mystic Arcanum – Pick 1 Level 6 Spell (Class Feature)

– Mystic Arcanum – Pick 1 Level 6 Spell (Class Feature) Level 12 – Pick 1 Eldritch Invocations (Class Feature), Pick a Feat

Level 1

At level 1, Warlock players will get to pick one of three subclasses available. The Fiend, The Great Old One, and The Archfey are the three. Below, you will find a brief description of each.

The Fiend

The Fiend will be rewarded with the initial feature called Dark One’s Blessing. This feature is a passive ability where whenever you reduce a hostile creature to 0 Hit Points, it will grant you Charisma Modifier and Warlock Level temporary hit points.

Level 1 – Dark One’s Blessing (Subclass Feature)

– Dark One’s Blessing (Subclass Feature) Level 6 – Dark One’s Own Luck (Subclass Feature)

– Dark One’s Own Luck (Subclass Feature) Level 10 – Fiendish Resilience (Action)

The Great Old One

The Great Old One subclass will be rewarded with the Mortal Reminder feature at the start. This feature will cause any creature and any nearby enemies to become Frightened until the end of their next turn whenever you land a critical hit.

Level 1 – Mortal Reminder

– Mortal Reminder Level 6 – Entropic Ward (Subclass Feature)

– Entropic Ward (Subclass Feature) Level 10 – Thought Shield: Psychic Resistance (Subclass Feature), Thought Shield: Psychic Reflection (Subclass Feature)

The Archfey

The Archfey will be granted with two features and an action. The two features, Misty Escape and Beguiling Defenses, and an action called Fey Presence. Misty Escape will allow players to become invisible upon taking damage, and on the next turn, the player can cast Misty Step, which will break invisibility. Beguiling Defenses become available at level 10, allowing players to become immune to being charmed. Lastly, Fey Presence enables players to Charm or Frighten nearby foes with the Feywild’s beguiling, disturbing magics.

Level 1 – Fey Presence (Action)

– Fey Presence (Action) Level 6 – Misty Escape (Subclass Feature)

– Misty Escape (Subclass Feature) Level 10 – Beguiling Defences (Subclass Feature)

Level 2

At level 2, players can choose from a whole list of Eldritch Invocations. These provide unique abilities, so the one you choose can alter your playstyle. At level 2, I recommend selecting the Agonizing Blast, which adds your Charisma modifier to the damage Eldritch Blast deals unless it is negative.

Level 3

At level 3, players can choose one of three Pact Boons available. Pact Boons contribute to your arsenal and provide unique abilities to alter your playstyle. The three pact boons available to the Warlock at level 3 are Pact of the Chain, Pact of the Blade, and Pact of the Tome. Check out their effects below.

Pact of the Chain – Gain the service of a familiar, fey spirit that takes a form you choose. This can be an animal, imp, or quasit.

– Gain the service of a familiar, fey spirit that takes a form you choose. This can be an animal, imp, or quasit. Pact of the Blade – You can summon a pact weapon or Bind the one you are wielding, making it magical. Pact weapons use the wielder’s Spellcasting Ability Modifier instead of Strength or Dexterity.

– You can summon a pact weapon or Bind the one you are wielding, making it magical. Pact weapons use the wielder’s Spellcasting Ability Modifier instead of Strength or Dexterity. Pact of the Tome – Your patron grants you a grimoire called “The Book of Shadows,” which allows you to cast Guidance, Vicious Mockery, and Thorn Whip.

Level 4

Once you reach level 4 as a Warlock, you can choose a Feat. Feats are unique talents that provide special capabilities to your character. They can potentially add an extra passive to your build as well. At level 4, I recommend taking the Ability Improvement Feat, which will allow you to increase one Ability by two or two Abilities by 1.

Level 5

Once a Warlock reaches level 5, it will unlock the Deepend Pact class feature. Depending on the Pact Boon you chose previously, the effect will change. Below, you will find the effect for each Pact Boon when unlocking Deepened Pact.

Pact of the Blade – Gain an extra attack with your pact weapon.

– Gain an extra attack with your pact weapon. Pact of the Chain – Your familiar gains an extra attack.

– Your familiar gains an extra attack. Pact of the Tome – You gain Animate Dead, Haste, and Call Lightning once per long rest.

Additionally, players will get to pick another Eldritch Invocation at level 5.

Level 6

At level 6, Warlocks will unlock a feature depending on the subclass they chose previously — a complete list of the features corresponding with your subclass below.

The Fiend: Dark One’s Own Luck – Call on your patron to change your fate and add a 1d10 to an Ability Check once per short rest.

– Call on your patron to change your fate and add a 1d10 to an Ability Check once per short rest. The Great Old One: Entropic Ward – As a reaction, you can impose a Disadvantage on an Attack Roll against you. If the attack misses, you gain an Advantage on your next attack roll against your attacker for one turn.

– As a reaction, you can impose a Disadvantage on an Attack Roll against you. If the attack misses, you gain an Advantage on your next attack roll against your attacker for one turn. The Archfey: Mighty Escape – Upon taking damage, become invisible. You can cast Misty Step on your next turn, though this will break your invisibility.

Level 7

Once you reach level 7 with a Warlock, you can unlock another Eldritch Invocation. I recommend choosing Sculptor of Flesh, which will cast Polymorph.

Level 8

At level 8, Warlock players can choose another feat from the list. Your best bet is to choose the War Caster Feat, which will grant you an advantage on Saving Throws to maintain Concentration on a spell. Also, you can use a reaction to cast Shocking Grasp at a target moving out of melee range. Only choose this Feat if it’s the type of playstyle you want.

Level 9

Once again, players can pick another Eldritch Invocation at level 9. For this level, your best bet is to choose Otherworldly Leap, which can cast Enhance Leap.

Level 10

At level 10, you will unlock a subclass feature corresponding to the subclass you chose earlier in the game. Check them all out below.

The Fiend: Fiendish Resilience – Choose a damage type and become resistant to it. You can pick a new damage type for each Short Rest.

– Choose a damage type and become resistant to it. You can pick a new damage type for each Short Rest. The Great Old One: Thought Shield, Psychic Resistance – An elder brain shields your brain. You gain resistance to psychic damage.

– An elder brain shields your brain. You gain resistance to psychic damage. The Great Old One: Thought Shield: Psychic Reflection – Your patron doesn’t appreciate attempts to attack your mind. When you take Psychic damage, your attacker takes the same damage.

– Your patron doesn’t appreciate attempts to attack your mind. When you take Psychic damage, your attacker takes the same damage. The Archfey: Beguiling Defences – You have built stoic barriers in your heart and mind and cannot be charmed.

Level 11

Warlocks will unlock the Mystic Arcanum Class Feature at level 11. This feature allows you to select one of your level 6 spells, and once per Long Rest, you can cast that spell without expanding a spell slot.

Level 12

At level 12, players can choose 1 Eldritch Invocation and one Feat. I recommend selecting the Lifedrinker for an Eldritch Invocation, which causes your melee attacks to deal additional Necrotic damage equal to your Charisma Modifier. As for Feat, I recommend choosing Ability Improvement, which will increase one Ability by two or two abilities by 1

