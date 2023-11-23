Baldur’s Gate 3 Wyll Approval and Romance Guide | Likes, Dislikes, and Dialogue Choices

Image: Larian Studios

With Baldur’s Gate 3 complex romance system, knowing how to end up with your favorite characters in the game can be difficult. In this guide, we will walk you through how to romance Wyll by covering his likes, dislikes, and walkthroughs for each act in the game.

How to Increase Wyll’s Approval in Baldur’s Gate 3

To romance a character in Baldur’s Gate 3, you must get their Approval rating up first and foremost. This can be done by understanding the likes and dislikes of the character in question, for example, Wyll. Wyll is a heroic character who loves helping others and has a strong hate towards monsters. In the following two sections, let’s deeply review Wyll’s likes and dislikes.

Wyll’s Likes

The best way to increase Wyll’s approval rating is by showing heroism and completing good deeds for others. Considering Wyll talks about his care for people, one of his biggest likes is when others show that they care for the little guy. Always show heroism and kindness when dealing with any character when Wyll is joined in your party.

Show your hate towards monsters, goblins, and devils whenever possible. Wyll strongly dislikes these creatures, so you will significantly increase your approval rating with him when you show the same. This is a great way to align your beliefs with Wyll, which will help big time when it comes to romancing him.

Lastly, during Gale’s personal quest, there will come a time when the player has a chance to side with Wyll. While it isn’t mandatory, siding with Wyll will make romancing him much easier when the time comes.

To recap, follow the guidelines below to make Wyll like you:

Show heroism and complete good deeds.

Show your hate and dislike towards monsters, goblins, and devils.

Side with Wyll during Gale’s personal quest.

Wyll’s Dislikes

With Wyll being heroic, you need to follow in his footsteps and not commit any evil deeds. This is very simple, as all you need to do is focus on what’s morally and ethically correct. If you commit evil acts just for the sake of it, Wyll will start to dislike you, and the approval rating will go down.

Another way to lower the approval rating with Wyll is by showing signs of selfishness and focusing only on yourself. He dislikes those who show signs of not caring about others, so make sure to put others ahead of yourself to gain the approval of Wyll.

As previously mentioned, Wyll despises monsters, devils, and goblins. In no circumstances should you show signs that you approve of these creatures, or Wyll will start to dislike you, ruining your chances of romancing him during your playthrough.

Lastly, ensure you don’t side with Mizora, a character that Wyll doesn’t particularly like. Make sure you side with Wyll over Mizora whenever you can, and don’t even think about getting into a relationship with her. If you enter a relationship with Mizora, your chances of romancing Wyll are ruined.

To recap, make sure you avoid the following so Wyll doesn’t dislike you:

Don’t do any evil deeds.

Don’t show any signs of selfishness, and make sure to think of others.

Don’t engage in cruel behavior.

Don’t side with Mizora.

Act 1 Romance Choices

To start the romancing process with Wyll, the player must complete the Druid’s Grove questline in Act One of Baldur’s Gate 3. Before starting the quest, ensure your approval rating is high with Wyll by speaking to him and choosing options that align with his likes. During the Druid Grove quest, rescue Halsin and the refugees and then rest at your camp.

During the celebration with the refugees, a prompt will appear to talk to Wyll. Speak to him and choose anything for the first two options until he starts to talk about his dancing skills. Next, select one of the following options:

I want to dance with you.

Can’t you tell why I really followed you out there?

After choosing one of the above options, you must pass a persuasion check to kiss Wyll. Don’t worry; if you fail the persuasion check, Wyll will assure you that you guys can try again later.

Before entering Act Two, the player will decide to either spare or kill Karlach. Make sure to kill Karlach so Mizora doesn’t turn Wyll into a devil.

Act Two Romance Choices

Progress further in the main story in Act Two of Baldur’s Gate 3 until a scene triggers with Wyll. This can happen at random, so just be patient.

During this scene, you will find Wyll dancing in the camp, where you will start interacting with him and have dialogue options. Here is what you should pick during this scene:

Nice form. Where’d you learn to dance like that? / Stay quiet, and watch Wyll dance.

A new partner? And who might that be?

Smile and bow.

After, you must pass a skill check. If you fail the skill check, make sure to select the following options:

You’re a beautiful dancer. I’m sure you’ll teach me in no time.

Smile in embarrassment.

If you pass the skill check, make sure to select the following options:

Take a bow.

Smile nervously.

Once Wyll starts dancing with you more romantically, choose the options below.

Press your lips against Wyll’s.

Invite him closer with a knowing look.

I was hoping we might spend the night together.

Move in for another kiss.

While Wyll will deny your invitation to spend the night together, his approval will rise, and he will start to see you more in a romantic way.

Act Three Romance Choices

During Act Three in Baldur’s Gate 3, your first step in romancing Wyll is to complete the Duke Ravengaurd and learn about the Tale of Ansure. After doing so, another opportunity to speak to Wyll will appear during a long rest. When talking to him, Wyll will go on about his past. Select any first option, and then select the following:

Smile and take Wyll’s Hand.

Enjoy the view. Enjoy Wyll’s quiet company.

Those two options will lead Wyll on one knee and propose to you. Choose the two dialogue options below to officially romance Wyll.

Yes, yes, yes!

Join Wyll in the grass. Give yourself to him completely. / It’s about time. Let’s see what the Blade can do with his weapon.

Finally, a romance scene will begin with Wyll officially having you end up together. Remember, to increase your chances, always align your choices and actions with Wyll’s likes and dislikes throughout the entirety of your playthrough.