Balsam Ointment Riddle Solution in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) – Search the Cellar

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Larian’s Baldur’s Gate 3 is packed with surprises and references, including a magical mirror riddle. If you’re looking for the solution to the Balsam Ointment riddle, you’ve come to the right place.

It’s truly amazing how much content you can discover in BG3. The more you play, the more you realize the vast amount to be found, including a secret laboratory behind a magic mirror under a raided town.

All Correct Answers to the Magic Mirror’s Questions in BG3

When the Magic Mirror asks, “Tell me, why might one use Balsam Ointment?” the solution to this riddle is “To clean a wound.” Once answered, the Magic Mirror will move on to its fifth and final question.

In case you need help on that additional question, below you’ll find every riddle answer to all five of the Magic Mirror’s questions.

Question Answer Speak your name. “You should just answer with your name here.” If you are known to my master, step forward and declare yourself as an ally. “Yes, an ally! I’m an ally of your masters.” What do you think of the Zulkir known as Szass Tam? “Szass Tam is a foul, wretched creature. A foul lich. May he die a thousand more deaths.” Tell me, why might one use Balsam Ointment? “To clean a wound.” If you could see anything in me, what would it be? Here you can insert pretty much anything except for “I’d see my enemies suffering” and “I’d see the ones I love”.

Related: 5 Strongest Baldur’s Gate 3 Multiclass Combinations

Denouncing Szass Tam, the Lich Zulkir, is the simplest and most straightforward way to pass through and get to the other side. After that, you’ll have the opportunity to explore a sinister laboratory. However, this is not the only way to be granted passage. You can also try to intimidate the mirror. It won’t be easy, but it will let you through if you succeed.

The room behind the mirror contains artifacts and books. This secret area appears to have belonged to a necromancer who had a disdain for Szass Tam, or maybe someone who studied necromancy to combat the Red Wizards of Thay. Regardless, you may find valuable items, such as an ancient evil tome.

How to Intimidate the Mirror in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To intimidate the mirror, choose the [Intimidation] option once you’ve stated your name. When the mirror says “If you are known to my master, step forward and declare yourself an ally,” select the third option: “Open or I’ll smash you to pieces – bad luck be damned.”

While it may sound straightforward, you need to pass a Difficult Class 15 Intimidation Check, which is quite easy to fail and an unnecessary risk. If you choose this path, consider selecting a character who is not only trained in Intimidation but also has a high Charisma Ability Score. If the dice gods decide to help you on this one, the mirror will vanish, unveiling a passage to the laboratory.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2024