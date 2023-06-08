Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Release Date, Platforms, and Gameplay Trailer

Image: Focus Entertainment.

During the latest edition of the Summer Games Fest, Focus Entertainment and DON’T NOD showcased the first official look at the gameplay of their upcoming action and narrative-driven title Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. Now, here’s everything you need to know about the Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, including its release date, platforms, and latest trailer.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Release Date

According to Focus Entertainment, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is set to be released at the end of 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Related: Spider-Man 2 Deluxe and Collector’s Editions Revealed, Pre-Orders Live June 16

About Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

In Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, players will be put in the shoes of the lovers and Banishers Red Mac and Antea Duarte, who after Athea is killed during a mission and become a spirit, must find a way to free her. You will also be able to switch between the two playable characters at any time (even mid-combo) in order to solve the many puzzles and challenges they will find.

According to both DON’T NOD and Focus Entertainment, players’ choices will also be pivotal in determining the fate of the many characters the couple will find during her quest through New Eden, as well as where their road will lead to.

You can check out the game’s newest gameplay trailer below:

All Pre-Oder Bonuses, Explained

Those who pre-order any of the available versions of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden in either digital or physical form will get access to the exclusive Wanderer Set DLC, which will feature the Wanderer outfit for Red and the Cortador and Ascua fabled weapons.

Image: Focus Entertainment.

You can pre-order the title right now on all of its available platforms for $59,99 (Standard Edition) and $199,99 (Collector’s Edition).

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023