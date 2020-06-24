Battle for Bikini Bottom Level List – How Many Levels are in SpongeBob SquarePants: BFBB Rehydrated?

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated reimagines the cult classic platformer for the modern era, bringing the undersea sponge and friends to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with overhauled visuals, new content, and an all-new cooperative multiplayer horde mode. Being a much older game released at a budget price, Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated doesn’t have as much content as some modern games, but that doesn’t mean it’s a short game. Each level contains a ton of collectibles to obtain, ranging from lost socks to golden spatulas, so there’s more than enough to keep you busy for quite a while. This is how many levels are in SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Full Level List

There are 13 levels in SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, and each of them is listed below.

Bikini Bottom

Jellyfish Fields

Downtown Bikini Bottom

Goo Lagoon

Poseidome

Rock Bottom

Mermalair

Sand Mountain

Industrial Park

Kelp Forest

Flying Dutchman’s Graveyard

SpongeBob’s Dream

Chum Bucket Lab

As you work to take down the robotic hordes that plague Bikini Bottom, you’ll run into several familiar faces and locations from the show. Each area of the original game has been rebuilt from the ground up with brand-new visuals and remastered music. Each area is filled with multiple collectibles to find, ranging from golden spatulas to Patricks’ lost socks. You’ll also run into shiny things, which can be traded with Mr. Krabs for additional golden spatulas. Pairs of golden underwear can also be found throughout the game’s levels, increasing your maximum health and allowing you to take more hits before dying. On top of all of those, some levels also have level-specific collectibles, so there’s never a shortage of things to find in Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.