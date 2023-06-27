BattleBit Remastered Server Status: Are BattleBit Servers Down?

Image: Image: SgtOkiDoki (BattleBit Remastered Team)

BattleBit Remastered was the number one top-selling game on Steam in June 2023 and with attention like that, it is likely that there may be a few server issues from time to time that players encounter. Figuring out if servers are down — or if your own internet is just acting up — can always be a little challenging. This article will inform you of how to tell if the BattleBit Remastered servers are down.

Are the BattleBit Remastered Servers Down

At the time of writing, the BattleBit Remastered servers are currently live and running successfully. However, if you want to find out at any time if there are issues then one of the best ways to do so is through the official game’s Twitter. This is because the development team frequently posts updates on everything going on, including signposting server issues when necessary.

Related: How to play BattleBit Remastered: A Beginner’s Guide

We also recommend keeping an eye on the Steam Forum for further up-to-date information about any server issues which the game may be experiencing. It is likely that if you are struggling to get into the game, those issues will be fixed in a relatively timely manner. It is just a matter of waiting until fixes for the servers are implemented.

Do the BattleBit Remastered Servers Go Down Often?

BattleBit Remastered’s servers are reasonably stable, which is excellent given the fact the game is developed by a team of just three people. Occasionally there can be server blips but this is true for any multiplayer game. At the time of writing Steam’s own issues have stopped players from accessing BattleBit Remastered sometimes and it wasn’t through the fault of the developers.

Related: How to Enable BattleBit Remastered Controller Support

Generally, BattleBit Remastered’s servers won’t cause you too many issues so you can get back into the adrenaline-fuelled action in no time. However, now that you know how to check for BattleBit Remastered server issues, you will be able to keep an even closer watch on any server situations if they happen.

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023