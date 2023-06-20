How to Enable BattleBit Remastered Controller Support

Image: SgtOkiDoki (BattleBit Remastered Team)

BattleBit Remastered has a lot of players who will probably want to use some form of controller support for the game. This has led many to try and hunt out the answers as quickly as possible but it can be quite a tricky task if you don’t know where to look. This article will take you through how to enable controller support for BattleBit Remastered.

Method to Enable BattleBit Remastered Controller Support

There is a workaround method at the time of writing to enable general controller support for BattleBit Remastered. We have listed the steps for you to follow below and then you can make sure controllers work as you would like them to in the game: time to put your controller setup skills to the test.

Open up the Steam Application on your PC or Laptop. Click “Steam” at the top left of the application and click “Settings”. From there, select “Controller” and then enable input for any controller you would like to use. Connect your controller to the PC/Laptop via its cable if it has one or any other connection method. After this, you will also likely want to go into the in-game “Gameplay” settings and turn on all of the “Toggle” options. E.g: Toggle Aim — this will make the controller feel in the game even better.

Related: Is BattleBit Remastered Coming to Consoles? PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch Release Dates Explained

BattleBit Remastered also has plans for “improvement of controller support,” and this was confirmed via one of the developers on the Steam Forum. This means that the main workaround method will likely be altered at one point in the future for those more inclined to utilize a controller.

Are There Any Benefits of Using a Controller for BattleBit Remastered?

There are no specific benefits that players are given by using a controller in the game. The main reason why many players will likely want to use a controller is for general personal preference. For those (like me) who have grown up using controllers instead of a keyboard, controllers can be more appealing to choose. It is worthwhile trying various setups and figuring out what works best for you.

Related: How Push to Talk Works in BattleBit Remastered

There are also other major reasons for someone wanting to use a controller and one of these can be accessibility. Controllers tend to be a lot more accessible than keyboards for anyone who has motor impairments for example: among a list of other reasons. This is why it is vital that people can easily access BattleBit Remastered’s controller support when needed.

- This article was updated on June 20th, 2023