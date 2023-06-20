Is BattleBit Remastered Coming to Consoles? PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch Release Dates Explained

Image: SgtOkiDoki

BattleBit Remastered, a simplistic shooter supporting massive multiplayer battles, has gathered plenty of attention following its recent release. Despite looks, this title is a fully-playable standalone release available now on Steam. Nearly anyone on PC can check out the game for themselves, but those on other platforms might question why they can’t join in as well. Will BattleBit Remastered come to PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch consoles, and how long will fans need to wait for those ports?

Will BattleBit Remastered Arrive on Consoles?

As of right now, there is no confirmation on the game coming to other consoles. While this doesn’t mean the game won’t eventually appear on those devices, fans shouldn’t expect this to happen anytime soon. BattleBit Remastered is currently in Steam Early Access, which means it hasn’t been released in full just yet. Following the pattern of other Early Access titles, BattleBit isn’t likely to arrive on consoles until after a full Steam release.

The day of BattleBit’s full release isn’t very easy to predict. After a few public playtests throughout the past few years, the game came out in Early Access on June 15th, 2023. On that day, it was noted on Steam Discussions that full controller support had yet to be added. Evidently, there are plans to make the game more compatible to players familiar with consoles, despite a stated lack of a console-friendly aim assist feature.

BattleBit Remastered is still in development, and as such, the game will be subject to many changes over the coming months. It’s also an indie game, meaning the developers don’t have a large team able to work on multiple ports at a time. The title may eventually come to consoles, but for now, players should expect this to be a PC-only title for the foreseeable future.

- This article was updated on June 20th, 2023