Battlefield 2042 Stuck on Loading Screen: How to Fix Infinite Queue

Battlefield 2042 is coming in hot in a couple of days, giving you multiple options for your multiplayer shooter preference this holiday season, and between it and Call of Duty: Vanguard, one should definitely float your boat. Unfortunately for Battlefield 2042 though, the myriad of issues that hampered the beta last month have still not been fully ironed out. The biggest issue is one that was present during the beta and here as well and that is the stuck on loading screen issue. Without a fix, this leaves you staring at the loading screen until the end of time. Luckily, we’ve got the solution, so here’s how to fix the Battlefield 2042 infinite loading screen.

How to Fix Infinite Loading Screen in Battlefield 2042

When this bug happens, it can be pretty frustrating so in order to make sure it doesn’t keep happening, we’re going to go through a few steps.

First, you have to make sure that your system specs are up to par with the requirements needed to play it. These are the recommended specs for PC

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, Intel Core i7 4790

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, Intel Core i7 4790 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

This is a very high-quality PC that you will need to play effectively, so if you aren’t near these specs, then you may experience a variety of issues including the game not loading.

If that isn’t working for you, then consider increasing your virtual RAM. In order to do this, go to advanced system settings and then to settings. From there click the advanced tab and click change. Uncheck the box that is located next to automatically manage paging file size for all drives. From here, select your C drive and click options, then type 4096 in the text box of the initial size and maximum size option. Then click set and ok and your changes will be saved. Restart the computer and boot up Battlefield 2042 and it should work fine.

If that option doesn’t do it, try closing all background and overlay apps. These can cause issues with certain games and is often not mentioned when making a purchase on PC.

Windows Update can also make a difference here, so make sure that your current version is the most recent one. If not, update your PC and try Battlefield 2042 again.

The last option for a fix is to verify the game files in Steam. Go to Steam, then library, then right-click Battlefield 2042 and click properties, local files and select verify integrity of game files. This will take a little bit, but it should be good to go when you’re finished. Restart your computer and try once more.

It’s obviously frustrating when new games come with game-breaking issues, but this is the norm with the gaming world these days, so hopefully, things will be fixed completely before the full release on November 19th, but we wouldn’t hold our breath on that, so try these fixes in the meantime.

Battlefield 2042 is available 11/19/2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.