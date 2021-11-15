Battlefield 2042 Crash Fix: Solve Crash on Startup and Crash to Desktop

Battlefield 2042 is the latest instalment in the Battlefield franchise and players have been eagerly diving into the experience throughout the beta. It is now preparing for its official launch and players will be wanting to learn everything about how to get ahead of the pack when the game officially launches. However, many players who have jumped in already have been having crashing issues with the game and in preparation, this guide will inform you how to utilise the Battlefield 2042 crash fixes and what they actually are.

The Battlefield 2042 Crashing Issues

There have been numerous crashing issues that have been happening to some players. One of the most prominent crashes is Battlefield 2042 crashing on startup which undoubtedly will cause frustration for players who are wanting to start their new game. This crash can be one of the toughest ones to fix given the fact that nothing can be changed in the settings of the game itself that may help with performance.

Another crashing issue that players are reporting is the experience of crashing to the desktop when playing the game. In turn, all a player’s hard work to earn those all-important ‘dark market credits’ in Hazard Zone may be un-fruitful if a crash forces them out of the lobby to the PC’s Desktop.

The Battlefield 2042 Crash Fixes

There are multiple methods that can be used to try and fix the crash. These are as follows:

Verify your games files on Steam which can be done by right-clicking on the game in the library, selecting properties, then click ‘verify integrity of the game files’, this will make sure your game is in the correct state, after this is done, relaunch the game.

A second way to attempt a fix of the crashes is by clearing the cache on Steam by going to settings then the download section, then selecting ‘clear download cache’ which may fix the issue with the game crashing which would allow you to get back into the fray and level up once again.

Another way to try and fix the crashes is firstly ensuring that the drivers are not out of date which would cause Battlefield 2042 to not launch correctly in the first place. This can be done by updating the DirectX drivers or reinstalling them from the official Microsoft website.

Try re-installing Battlefield 2042 from a fresh download if the previous steps hadn’t seemed to work.

These are some of the Battlefield 2042 crash fixes that you can try to find out if they will fix the issues. In the meantime, be assured that the development team is likely looking into updating the game as soon as possible with a developer fix to the crashes. Given that the game is still in the early access phase; there is a likelihood that defects such as crashes will occur from time to time due to the fact there is now a vast abundance of players on the servers. However, for crashes that occur outwith the game, it could be a case that drivers just need updated which would allow the game to launch correctly.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on the 19th of November for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and PC.