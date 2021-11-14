Battlefield 2042: Best Ways to Earn Dark Market Credits

Battlefield 2042 is the latest installment in the Battlefield franchise and players have been eagerly diving into the experience throughout the beta and playing the main game through early access. It is now preparing for its official launch and players will be wanting to learn everything about how to get ahead of the pack when the game fully releases on November 19. In preparation, this guide will inform you on how to get Battlefield 2042 Dark Market Credits in the Hazard Zone mode.

What Are Dark Market Credits?

Hazard Zone is one of the new modes in Battlefield 2042 and within the mode, there is a unique currency that players can use. This currency is known as Dark Market Credits; they can give you an edge on the battlefield as they are linked to being able to buy various guns and gadgets in Hazard Zone.

When you gather enough credits before the game commences you can opt to equip your character with new gadgets, weapons, and perks by purchasing them with the credits prior to the main game mode starting. Hazard Zone itself is a survival experience that has squads extracting high-value intel data drives and these drives are one of the main keys to getting more dark market credits.

How to Get Battlefield 2042 Dark Market Credits

There are three core ways that can be utilised to earn Battlefield 2042 dark market credits while playing Hazard Zone. The first of which is the simplest one which is to kill A.I. enemies named Occupying Forces so taking time on the field to look around for A.I. will net you a sufficient amount of credits.

The second way to earn credits is by killing other enemy players in the game mode, this will simply be like earning XP in any other mode from the Battlefield 2042 experience. The final and best way to earn dark market credits fast is by extracting Data Drives, the main objective of the game mode. For every drive extracted, your character will earn 100 credits for each drive netting you a tidy profit of credits.

How to Extract Data-Drives

The most efficient way of gaining data drives themselves is by locating one of the satellites that crash as there will be multiple drives for extraction. Someone from your squad can also have the data drive scanner in their inventory which will allow you to find out where the data drives are and even plot to steal them from enemy players if they are running with them.

Once you have got the Data Drives, you can make your way to the extraction site and begin to extract the drives. It should be noted that in order to gain the 100 credits you will have to fully extract the drive. A non-extraction of any drive will not net you any dark market credits at all so ensuring you are efficient in the extraction process is a great way to earn credits quickly.

Will you be gaining Battlefield 2042 Dark Market Credits this month?

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on the 19th of November for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and PC.