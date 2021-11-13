Battlefield 2042 Level Cap: What is the Max Rank in BF 2042?

Battlefield 2042 is the latest installment in the Battlefield franchise and players have been eagerly diving into the experience throughout the beta. It is now preparing for its official launch and players will be wanting to learn everything about how to get ahead of the pack when the game officially launches. In preparation, this guide will inform you on what the Battlefield 2042 max rank is in the latest experience.

What is the Max Rank in Battlefield 2042?

Players will be eagerly making their way through the ranks within the game so it won’t be any surprise that most players will also be wanting to know what rank they are actually working their way towards. At the moment, the max rank in Battlefield 2042 is set in stone at the rank of 99.

However, when players reach the max rank, they will be able to continue their progression through the experience in the form of ‘S-levels’ which begin at ‘S001’ and continue all the way to ‘S999’ which is clearly a lot of ranks to work through and keep players gaining that all-important satisfaction of leveling up.

How to Reach the Max Level

The max rank in Battlefield 2042 can be reached by gaining XP similar to other installments in the franchise. Experience points can be gained in numerous ways, one of these ways is by completing game modes, however, if players opt to play the objective they will gain even more XP. Earning kills, assists, and supporting teammates among many other ways will also net you more XP.

Another effective way to reach the max rank is by earning Ribbons. These can be earned by completing certain challenges, objectives, and some even have up to three tiers of ribbon. These will give you significant XP. Here is a list of some of the Ribbons available at the moment.

Logistic Ribbon — Earned by healing, resupplying others, and furthermore repairing vehicles in the world.

— Earned by healing, resupplying others, and furthermore repairing vehicles in the world. Objective Ribbon — Earned by playing the objective

— Earned by playing the objective Wingman Ribbon — Earned by supporting teammates by things like revives and assists

— Earned by supporting teammates by things like revives and assists Intel Ribbon — Earned by spotting and disrupting enemies with things like EMP’s or destroying drones on the map

— Earned by spotting and disrupting enemies with things like EMP’s or destroying drones on the map Combat Ribbon — Earned by simply getting kills and destroying enemy vehicles

Battlefield 2042 Level Up Rewards

When you level up in Battlefield 2042 you will no doubt feel a sense of satisfaction when doing so but there are also numerous other reasons why you should spend the time to rank up in the experience.

When players ultimately earn a lot of XP, they can choose where they want to spend their XP for unlocking the new Specialist characters, weapons, gadgets, vehicles, and even cosmetics throughout the experience. There is also another progression path called Mastery which unlocks new items for specific equipment, such as or a vehicle or a unique scope for your favorite weapon.

Will you be reaching the Battlefield 2042 max rank this month?

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on the 19th of November for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and PC.