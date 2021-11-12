Battlefield 2042 Weapon Unlocks: How to Get Every Weapon

Battlefield 2042 is finally here, and it features an extensive arsenal of futuristic weapons for players to test out across several multiplayer maps. While 2042 might not have as large of a weapon pool as previous Battlefield games, there are still quite a few assault rifles, submachine guns, and more to use for each of the game’s Specialists. You won’t have access to every weapon right off the bat, though. Most of them have to be unlocked by playing the game. Here’s how to get all the weapons in Battlefield 2042.

How to Unlock Weapons

Like in most FPS games, Battlefield 2042’s weapons are unlocked. Each weapon’s unlock requirement is listed when you hover over it in the Collection tab. You’ll begin the game with one weapon in each category unlocked except for LMGs and Utility weapons. You’ll get your first LMG, the LCMG, at level 3. You’ll get your first Utility weapon, the MCS-880 Shotgun, at level 7.

The final weapon you will unlock in Battlefield 2042 is the NTW-50 Sniper Rifle, a powerful long-range weapon that can even put a dent into vehicles and armor. There are still plenty of ranks to go after reaching level 60, though, but you’ll have the entire arsenal unlocked by then.

All Weapons in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 has 22 weapons available at launch spread across seven categories. Each of them is listed below.

Secondary G57 (Unlocked at Level 1) MP28 (Unlocked at Level 17) M44 (Unlocked at Level 29)

Submachine Guns PBX-45 (Unlocked at Level 1) PP29 (Unlocked at Level 18) MP9 (Unlocked at Level 36) K30 (Unlocked at Level 53)

Assault Rifles M5A3 (Unlocked at Level 1) AK-24 (Unlocked at Level 11) SFMAR-GL (Unlocked at Level 27) AC-42 (Unlocked at Level 40)

Light Machine Guns LCMG (Unlocked at Level 3) PKP-BP (Unlocked at Level 32)

Marksman Rifles DM7 (Unlocked at Level 1) SVK (Unlocked at Level 14) VCAR (Unlocked at Level 47)

Sniper Rifles SWS-10 (Unlocked at Level 1) DXR-1 (Unlocked at Level 24) NTW-50 (Unlocked at Level 60)

Utility MCS-880 (Unlocked at Level 7) GVT 45-70 (Unlocked at Level 21) 12M Auto (Unlocked at Level 44)



How to Unlock Weapon Attachments

Just like the weapons themselves, weapon attachments are unlocked just by playing the game. As you use a gun in multiplayer, Hazard Zone, or Portal, you will unlock attachments for it. New attachments are awarded after reaching certain milestones like getting a certain number of kills with the weapon.

Typically, your first few attachments will be a handful of scopes and basic features like that. As you get more familiar with the weapon, however, you’ll eventually unlock new ammunition types like High Power Ammo and Subsonic Ammo. There are also muzzle attachments like Muzzle Brakes and Compensators that will help you manage recoil.

How to Get Weapons in Hazard Zone

Hazard Zone has an entirely unique economy, so weapons are awarded a little differently in this mode. You’ll have to spend Dark Market Credits to purchase weapons before you can use them in Hazard Zone. Purchases only last for a single round, so you’ll have to buy your favorite Hazard Zone weapon every time you start a new match.

Thankfully, weapons aren’t very expensive so you should be able to afford weapons most of the time. If you don’t have any Dark Market Credits though, you’ll be stuck with the free M5A3 assault rifle, which doesn’t let you use attachments.

How to Use Classic Weapons in Portal

Battlefield Portal allows players to relive classic Battlefield maps complete with the original movement, weapons, and music. All Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 weapons are unlocked by default if you’re playing on a Portal server that has them enabled. The classic maps in the featured playlists are the best way to jump into the remastered maps and use the classic weapons if you want to test them out.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.