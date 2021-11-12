Battlefield 2042: ‘Global Game Quota Exceeded’ Error Fix

Battlefield 2042 is now in early access and players are rushing to try out the new ‘Battlefield Portal’ mode, which allows players to create custom game modes, either for public matches or private games with friends. Battlefield Portal also features remastered maps and classic player classes from past Battlefield titles, such as Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3. Unfortunately, many players are receiving an unexpected error reading “Global Game Quota Exceeded” when trying to create Portal matches. In this article, we will explain exactly what this error means in Battlefield 2042, as well as what you can do if you’re experiencing it.

Should you be experiencing other connection issues, we also have a guide for Battlefield 2042 players that are unable to connect to EA servers

Battlefield 2042: ‘Global Game Quota Exceeded’ Meaning

‘Global Game Quota Exceeded’ is an error repeatedly popping up for players attempting to create matches in Battlefield 2042‘s brand-new ‘Portal’ mode. Simply put, this error means that Battlefield 2042‘s servers are currently at capacity and are unable to allocate a server for more Portal matches. As the cause of the error is purely on EA’s end, there is, unfortunately, nothing that the player can do locally, other than to keep trying to host a game until the ‘Global Game Quota Exceeded’ error disappears.

Fortunately, the developers are aware of the error and are “working to free up more Servers for Battlefield Portal“, according to a tweet from the official ‘Battlefield Direct Communication’ account on Twitter.

Related to this issue, we are working to free up more Servers for #Battlefield Portal 📑 If you're seeing a 'Global Game Quota Exceeded' we're aware of the issue Thanks for your patience. Teams all over it 🛠 pic.twitter.com/O4VqwNGcok — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) November 12, 2021

Battlefield 2042 has seen an influx of Portal servers purely dedicated to XP farming, which usually feature a swarm of AI enemies with low health that players can eliminate for incredibly easy experience gains. Fortunately, a recent hotfix was deployed that negatively impacts the effectiveness of these servers, which has resulted in fewer of these games being created, freeing up server space. These servers are still popping up from time to time, though, especially with players reporting that they aren’t receiving XP in other game modes.

What is Battlefield Portal?

Battlefield Portal is a brand-new feature in Battlefield 2042, which allows players to craft their own multiplayer experiences for other players to join from across the world. The main draw for many fans of the series is the inclusion of factions, classes, weapons and remastered maps from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3. Battlefield Portal is available now for players with Gold and Ultimate editions of the game, and on November 19th for players with the standard version of the game.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 12th, 2021