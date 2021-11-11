Battlefield 2042 XP Bug Explained: How to Fix Not Getting XP

Battlefield 2042 is finally upon us, and some players are already running into XP issues in some game modes. Some players are reporting that they’re not earning any XP at all in some matches, preventing them from unlocking weapons, attachments, and gear. This is just one of many bugs in Battlefield 2042 right now, and while DICE is working on a patch to address these problems, there are some things you can do on your end to resolve the issue for the time being. Here’s what you should do if you’re not getting any XP in Battlefield 2042 matches.

What to Do If You’re Not Getting XP in Battlefield 2042

According to EA, the experience bug only happens on servers with 128 players. These servers are only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, so last-gen players on PS4 and Xbox One shouldn’t encounter this issue. To avoid the issue, you should leave a match and find a new one if you aren’t seeing Score Confirmations when you eliminate an enemy, destroy a vehicle, or capture an objective.

Our teams are reviewing reports of 128 Player Servers that aren't correctly awarding XP for Score Events 💀 If you're not seeing Score Confirmations, you're on an affected server We'll get to the bottom of it. Keep an eye on your feeds or consider playing smaller modes for now pic.twitter.com/6rqX6jyA7g — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) November 11, 2021

This issue isn’t affecting all 128 player servers, however, so most of them are still fine. If you see Score Confirmations pop up when you do something, then things are working as intended and XP will be tracked. Just keep an eye on your score during a match so you can determine if you need to leave and find a new lobby or not.

You can also play smaller modes in the meantime since this bug is only affecting 128 player matches. Hazard Zone has a much smaller player count than Conquest or Breakthrough, so it should be completely safe. The same goes for some Battlefield Portal modes. Progression and XP are still saved in Portal, so you can jump into the mode and try some VIP Fiesta or any of the classic game modes from Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, or Battlefield 3.

DICE is currently investigating the Battlefield 2042 XP bug, but it could be some time before a fix is officially released. The game is currently only available in early access for Ultimate Edition owners and EA Play subscribers, so the developers are likely still working on things behind the scenes ahead of the full release on November 19.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.