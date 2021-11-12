Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone: How to Get Attachments and Weapons

Hazard Zone is a new mode in Battlefield 2042, and many players are wondering how to use attachments in this Escape From Tarkov like game mode. By default, the game will spawn players with an M5A3 assault rifle without any attachments. With this free starting weapon, you won’t be able to change attachments using the plus system. This can be an issue considering how large Battlefield 2042‘s maps are. If you want an extended magazine or a scope, you’ll have to make a selection before the match begins. Here’s how to use attachments in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone.

How to Get Hazard Zone Attachments in Battlefield 2042

To use attachments in Hazard Zone, you must purchase a weapon using Dark Market Credits. The free M5A3 assault rifle comes with no attachments by default, and there’s no way to add any to the weapon. If you spend your Dark Market Credits on a different primary weapon, however, it will come equipped with whatever attachments you choose.

Hazard Zone uses the same loadouts from the normal multiplayer mode, so any scopes, underbarrel attachments, muzzle attachments, and ammo types will be saved if you already have a custom setup for multiplayer. If you haven’t customized a weapon, you can do so from the Collection tab of the main menu. You can do this before queueing up for a Hazard Zone match.

The only way to get weapon attachments in Hazard Zone is to spend Dark Market Credits. If you can’t afford a weapon, then you’ll be stuck with the basic M5A3 with iron sights. Dark Market Credits are incredibly easy to come by, however, even if you don’t extract with any Data Drives. Going broke in Hazard Zone is very rare, so you should almost always be able to afford a weapon with attachments.

How to Use Different Weapons in Hazard Zone

Dark Market Credits are also used to purchase new weapons in Hazard Zone. You can only use weapons that you’ve already unlocked, though, and they’re a one-time purchase for the round. That means you’ll have to buy your favorite weapons every time you start a Hazard Zone match. The cost can quickly add up, but thankfully, weapons aren’t terribly expensive, so you can splurge on that sniper rifle or LMG and still have Dark Market Credits left to spare.

Remember, weapons use your loadouts from multiplayer, so make sure you’ve customized them in the Collection tab before buying one for Hazard Zone. It would be a waste to purchase a weapon you like only to end up with iron sights and standard ammunition.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 12th, 2021