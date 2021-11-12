Battlefield 2042: ‘Unable to Load Persistence Data’ Error Fix

Unable to play Battlefield 2042? Here's what to do.

November 12th, 2021 by Thomas Cunliffe

12-11-2021_18-10-50-vihghy2y

Battlefield 2042 is available to play now, ahead of its November 19th release date, for those that own the Gold and Ultimate editions of the game. Like most games in early access, Battlefield 2042 is experiencing a number of technical issues. Most notably at the time of writing, an error reading “Unable to load persistence data” is preventing a good number of Battlefield 2042 players from playing any of the game’s modes. In this guide, we’ll detail what this error means and if there is anything you can do to fix it.

How to Fix the ‘Unable to Load Persistence Data’ Error in Battlefield 2042

The ‘Unable to Load Persistence Data’ is a connection issue on EA’s side and is currently being looked into and worked on, according to the official ‘Battlefield Direct Communication‘ account on Twitter. As aggravating as it might be, continuously trying to connect is the only way to currently bypass this issue. Even then, it’s very unlikely that you will be successful, so the only thing left to do is wait for an announcement regarding a fix from the Battlefield Direct Communication account.

This issue also affects players trying to log in to the game from the title screen, so we recommend that you avoid restarting the game if you receive this error. Since Battlefield 2042 is a game that requires a constant online connection, the entire game is, unfortunately, inaccessible until this error is fixed.

Despite its technical issues, and some unwanted changes,  Battlefield 2042 is shaping up to be an excellent addition to the series. We gave it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, describing it as “a game made specifically for Battlefield fans”, with “fast-paced and chaotic” multiplayer and an excellent foundation to build on. The game features dynamic weather, gigantic maps and the impressive option of 128 players in one match on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 12th, 2021

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Battlefield Portal Battlefield 2042: ‘Global Game Quota Exceeded’ Error Fix
Battlefield 2042 is now in early access and players are rushing to try out the new ‘Battlefield Portal’ mode, which...
Attack of the Fanboy
How to Play Battlefield 2042 Early: Early Access Release Time, EA Play Trial Explained
Here's how you can play Battlefield 2042 early.
Attack of the Fanboy
Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone: How to Get Attachments and Weapons
Loadouts aren't free in this mode.
Attack of the Fanboy
Battlefield 2042 official cover image. Battlefield 2042 Doesn’t Have a Scoreboard and Players Aren’t Happy
Community expresses frustration with keeping track of in-game performance.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy