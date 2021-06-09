Battlefield 2042: Will it Have a Battle Royale

Over the past few years just about every big shooter franchise has had to try their hand at a Battle Royale. With the announcement of Battlefield 2042 fans are already asking if there’s going to be a battle royale mode in the game. We’ve got a definitive answer from DICE in a recent preview for the game whether there will be a Battle Royale in the next Battlefield game.

That answer is there are currently no plans for a Battle Royale mode in Battlefield 2042. The developers were asked multiple times whether they had plans for a Battle Royale mode and each time they shot down the questions, going so far as to say they are not working on it at this time. DICE has been coy in the past regarding additional modes. It’s possible that they are waiting for a better time to reveal the mode, but given the lack of success that their last Battle Royale mode had, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen this time around.

Battlefield 2042 is going to feature 128 players so they can certainly support a massive Battle Royale game, but it looks like DICE is going to be focused on the core modes. So far they’ve outlined those as Conquest, Breakthrough, Hazard Zone, and there’s still a big question mark with a mystery mode that has yet to be revealed.

Could that mystery mode be a Battlefield 2042 Battle Royale? It’s possible, the video games industry is ridiculously secretive when it comes to this stuff and DICE has done this before. Firestorm, the first try at a Battle Royale mode for the Battlefield series fizzled at launch. Perhaps that lack of success has pushed DICE to throw the development resources at something else entirely. EA already has a wildly popular BR game in Apex Legends and the Battlefield community has pretty much proven that they aren’t much interested in that game mode anyway.

For now it appears that the answer is NO, Battlefield 2042 will not have a Battle Royale mode.