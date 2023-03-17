Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon: How to Play As Jeanne

Image: Platinum Games

As you go through Cereza and the Lost Demon, you’ll unlock various things, such as more powerful skills and abilities and even new characters to play as, depending on how far into the game you are. Much like playing through classic Bayonetta games, playing as new characters instead of sticking to just Cereza can add a new level of enjoyment to the title.

Jeanne is an available character to play as during Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, but you’ll need to make significant progress through the game before you are able to. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to participate in Jeanne’s Tale and explore her skills and abilities until toward the end of the game but read on to find out exactly when you’ll unlock it and how you can start playing.

Can You Play As Jeanne in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

To unlock Jeanne’s Tale, you need to complete all 13 main chapters within Cereza and the Lost Demon as Cereza. Once completed, Jeanne’s Tale will appear under the ‘Extras’ tab on the main menu, and you’ll be able to play through the mini-game and explore everything Jeanne has to offer, including a new Cheshire-inspired companion.

Red Cheshire, called Charles, can change form using any of the Elemental Cores or switch between Hug and Unleashed modes throughout Jeanne’s Tale. In addition, Jeanne has a stronger variation of Cereza’s ability, Thorn Bind, which is used to constrict enemies while Charles lands Melee attacks.

Finally, during Jeanne’s Tale, you’ll be able to take on a new final boss, and a number of Tir Na Nog challenges to unlock more rewards and reach 100% completion. Generally, the secret story consists of the same formula as the main game, such as clearing enemies and solving puzzles with a few extras mixed in, but it’s worth checking out if you want to make the most of your time with Cereza and the Lost Demon.

