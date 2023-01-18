10 Anticipated Games on Nintendo Switch in 2023

A new year brings a lot of excitement for a gamer, especially when running off the back of an incredibly successful year of games in 2022. For Nintendo Switch players, we had a number of highly praised and highly anticipated titles to sink our teeth into, like Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, and Nintendo Switch Sports to name a few, but there’s a lot on the horizon to look forward to as well. 2023 brings another wide array of anticipated titles that players are patiently waiting for, so read on to find out which ones you should keep an eye on and add to your library.

10 of the Most Anticipated Game Releases on Nintendo Switch in 2023

Despite the pretty consistent high praise of Nintendo’s first-party games, there’s a lot to look forward to outside of own-brand content too. While there are still several games being released for some of Nintendo’s most popular franchises, 2023 is home to many games from parties further afield that are being ported to the Nintendo Switch. Our list below compiles a selection of the most anticipated titles landing on Nintendo Switch this year.

Fire Emblem: Engage

2023 has already been proclaimed as the year of the JRPG, so there’s no better franchise to kick things off with than Fire Emblem. Fans have been well-fed on Nintendo Switch with Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Fire Emblem Warriors, so the launch of Engage has a fanbase already waiting for the release on January 20. With review scores steadily rolling in at the time of writing, there are plenty of positive responses to drum up a gentle buzz of excitement, so, luckily, there isn’t much longer to wait until the year of the JRPG kicks off.

Octopath Traveler II

Releasing on February 24, Octopath Traveler II is another RPG to join the mix this year. It’ll feature an entirely new cast of characters for players to spend hours upon hours with, straying from the cast we learned to love in the first Octopath Traveler. In addition, the HD-2D graphics are incredibly enchanting, so you can expect to lose and immerse yourself in the world of Solista. Any RPG fans who didn’t play Octopath when it was first released in 2018 will be able to jump into this title without any prior knowledge of the franchise. Still, if you’re looking for an excellent way to prepare for the launch, the first game is one of the best RPGs available on the Nintendo Switch.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Tales of Symphonia: Remastered is another well-loved RPG receiving a remaster and landing on the Nintendo Switch in 2023, twenty years after the title’s initial release. With new HD graphics alongside the same charm of the initial release, any fans of tense yet charming RPGs should be looking forward to this game on February 17.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Arguably Nintendo’s most-anticipated release for the entire year, Tears of the Kingdom has stolen the spotlight and the hearts of players since its initial announcement in September 2022. Although we’ve seen very little about the game, it won Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards, so it’s a blatant winner for Nintendo Switch players this upcoming year. Launching on May 12, Tears of the Kingdom has some enormous boots to fill, given just how popular Breath of the Wild was, so let’s hope it pays off and patiently wait to explore what’s left of Hyrule.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Although Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is another port of an older Nintendo title, there are a few new elements in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe to help players feel like they aren’t experiencing the same game as in 2011, and it hard not to be excited about the ability to spend a little more time with the precious pink ball we know as Kirby. After how popular Kirby and the Forgotten Land became in 2022, players are jumping at the chance to experience more of the Kirby franchise, so the release of this previously Wii and Wii U exclusive title in February is cause for excitement.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Releasing only a few months after Bayonetta 3, players were surprised to see the announcement of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon at The Game Awards 2022. It adopts an entirely new, almost storybook-inspired appearance compared to the Bayonetta franchise players have spent so much time with. Given the popularity of the third game’s launch, anything with Bayonetta branding is a reason for fans to get excited. Launching in March 2023, this game is one to observe if you’ve spent time with Nintendo’s favorite witch and fancy something slightly off the beaten path.

Fae Farm

Fae Farm is a surprising addition to the most anticipated titles on Nintendo Switch for 2023, but it’s earned a spot on this list due to how popular it’s become in the indie gaming community. Taking the traditional mechanics of a farming simulator with fantasy elements and four-player support, Fae Farm is launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch in the Spring of 2023. After farming simulators stole the spotlight across digital marketplaces in 2022, it’s no surprise that another addition joins the mix, so it’ll be interesting to see what Fae Farm offers to separate itself from its competition.

Hollow Knight: SlikSong

Hollow Knight: SilkSong is one of the most anticipated indie games ever, let alone just on Nintendo Switch, but the launch window is as vague as the day it was speculated. That being said, it has been said that SilkSong will release before June 12, 2023, so there’s still a tiny window of possibility the game will land on Nintendo Switch this year. After the success of Hollow Knight and the community it created, thousands of players are patiently waiting for even the smallest piece of information regarding the release, and we will keep you updated if anything is announced.

Pikmin 4

The launch of Pikmin 4 feels like a long time coming, especially since the initial announcement of the possible launch came in 2015, so having a release window in mind has reignited a lot of love for the franchise. Although we know very little about the release, and the only timeframe we have to expect the launch is the entire year, there’s a lot left uncovered. However, if you’ve enjoyed the antics of Olimar and the Pikmin pals in the past, there’s a good reason this game should stay on your radar.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is another remaster the Nintendo Switch is receiving this year, twenty years after the original launched in 2003, and there’s a good reason it’s so anticipated. The game has received a more up-to-date appearance without losing any of the original’s charms. It perfectly encapsulates what the Story of Seasons franchise has become in it’s purest form. Launching in June 2023, there’s ample time for players to experience some of the best Harvest Moon games in preparation for a rehash of an older adventure.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023