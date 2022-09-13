Well, it finally happened! Nintendo officially revealed both the official title and a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the long-awaited and highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But when will Tears of the Kingdom be released? Now, so that you can take on the skies with Link as soon as possible, here’s the release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

When is the Release Date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

According to the game’s newly released second trailer, which features a new glimpse at its visuals, as well as some of its returning and unique mechanics, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to be released on May 12, 2023, exclusively, until this moment, for the Nintendo Switch.

You can check out the new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, featuring the release date of the game, below:

What We Know About Tears of the Kingdom

Apart from the trailers and the official key art for the title, not much is known about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With that said, the game’s official overview, currently featured on its page in the official Nintendo Store revealed that the new title will feature both a massive world and, as you could check out in the trailer above, the ability to take to the skies, which will be filled with both dangers and mysteries. If you haven’t already, you can check out the announcement trailer for the game, revealed last year, below:

You can currently play the acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and all of its it’sDLCs exclusively on both the Nintendo Wii U and the Nintendo Switch. The game’s Musou spin-off/prequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity can be played right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2022