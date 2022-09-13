Octopath Traveler was first released on Nintendo Switch on July 13, 2018, to delight fans who yearned for a taste of 16-bit era RPG goodness, lovingly created with HD textures and a diorama-style quasi-3D environment. It was a dream come true for those nostalgic for some of the best-looking RPGs to come out of the 2D era, namely Chrono Trigger or Final Fantasy VI. When Octopath Traveler was released, it was a grand adventure across a diverse variety of realms with 8 playable heroes, an excellent job system, and highly enjoyable combat. It was subsequently released to PC and Xbox and has enjoyed a dedicated following. But now Octopath Traveler 2 Has Been Revealed, with 8 New Characters!

Octopath Traveler 2 Has Been Revealed, Will Star 8 New Characters

Octopath Traveler II, much like its predecessor, features 8 interconnected stories with a protagonist for each one, each with a unique experience and environment. They embark separately on their journeys but eventually join together in an overarching plot. The characters are new, although their jobs remain the same base classes found in the previous Octopath Traveler. This allows players to be familiar with how they’re played, but new stories, more detailed environments, and likely some new mechanics to discover. The 8 new characters are the following:

Hikari , the Warrior

, the Agnea , the Dancer

, the Partitio , the Merchant

, the Osvald , the Scholar

, the Throné , the Thief

, the Temenos , the Cleric

, the Ochette , the Hunter

, the Castti, the Apothecary

Octopath Traveler II will have these characters develop their abilities, as well as upgrade their Jobs or even switch to the base Jobs of other characters over time. Each character embodies a different archetype and features different personalities and motivations, like Osvald’s distinctively vengeful persona over Cyrus’ scholar. The game features a return of Path Actions, allowing greater interactions with the NPCs along with a distinctive flavor to each character’s gameplay.

Octopath Traveler II Release Date and Trailer

Octopath Traveler 2 looks like a wonderful experience, and in addition to coming to Nintendo Switch, it will also come to PC via Steam, as well as PlayStation 4 and 5 on February 24, 2023. The game features a day/night cycle that affects your path actions, some great combat animations, and an all-around upgrade on the scope of the game compared to its predecessor, likely thanks to their work honing the formula in Live A Live and Triangle Strategy. Be sure to check out the trailer released by Square Enix, in addition to the Nintendo Direct announcement!

Octopath Traveler 2 will release on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 and 5 on February 24, 2023.