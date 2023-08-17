Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The NFL has had some cool uniforms for every team over the years. Older versions arguably look nicer than what players wear in current times. If you’re a fan of retro jerseys and usually wear alternate jerseys in Madden 24, you have come to the right place. Here are the best alternate jerseys in Madden NFL 24.

What Are the Best Alternate Jerseys in Madden 24?

Today we look at five teams with the best alternate jerseys in Madden 24, in no particular order. If you’re a fan of one of these teams, you will want to put these on asap!

Tennesse Titans – 1990’s Home Jersey

In 1990, the Tennessee Titans weren’t called the “Titans.” Instead, they were called the Houston Oilers and had the snazziest uniform in both home and away. The Oilers even had a different logo, resembling a blue oil derrick. This alternate jersey is for the fans around when they represented Houston City.

New York Jets – 1960’s Home Jersey

Next, we have the 1960s home jersey for the New York Jets. The Jets have been on a downward spiral for a long time, but in the 1960s, they won their first and only Superbowl. This jersey has a retro feel and can make New York fans feel like they’re part of the times when the Jets was a standout team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 2010’s Alternate Classic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some of the most stylish uniforms in the present day, but we have to appreciate the 2010’s alternate classic jersey. This jersey is very cool, considering the orange isn’t typically Tampa Bays’ color in the NFL, and it was one of the classic jerseys that the team barely wore. Rumors have it that the Bucs will be making a comeback with this color in 2023, which is a nice addition. If you’re a die-hard Bucs fan and want something different, pop this bad boy on.

Seattle Seahawks – 1990’s Home Jersey

Seattle Seahawks have always had a unique combination of colors, green and blue. Their old 1990s Home Jersey stands out, though, having the boldest blue you’ll ever see in the NFL. Pair this bold blue with the pearly silver of the helmet, and get yourself one of the sleekish, most intimidating jerseys on the football field.

Philadelphia Eagles – 1930s Jersey

This jersey goes way back, over 90 years. The Philadelphia Eagles typically wear green and black; 1930s Jersey is colored yellow and light blue. This isn’t even remotely close to what the Eagles wear now, creating a different feel for the team when you put it on. While all Madden players weren’t around during this time, it’s a significant throwback that makes you feel like you’re playing in the league when it first became a sport.

